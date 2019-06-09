MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, June 9 through Sunday, June 16, 2019

SR 112/Airport Expressway

FDOT Ramp Closure

Monday, June 10 and Friday, June 14 through Monday, June 17 – The eastbound SR 112 ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed on Monday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. Drivers can:

Go north on I-95 and exit at NW 62 Street

Turn left at NW 62 Street to access southbound I-95

FDOT Ramp Closure

Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 – The northbound I-95 ramp to westbound SR 112 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Continue north on I-95 and exit at NW 62 Street

Turn left at NW 62 Street to go south on I-95 to access the SR 112 ramp

Please note that this schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

For more information, please call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349 or Construction Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983, or go to the website atwww.fdotmiamidade.com. For around-the-clock, real time, I-95 traffic information, call 511. Remember: stay safe. Stay in your lane.

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 87th Avenue to NW 57th Avenue for asphalt on Thursday, June 13 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Friday, June 14. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on eastbound SR 836 drivers can:

Stay right on eastbound SR 836 just after NW 97 th Avenue bridge

Avenue bridge Take exit to NW 87 th Avenue/NW 72 nd Avenue/SR 826 on right

Avenue/NW 72 Avenue/SR 826 on right Stay left to access exit ramp to NW 72 nd Avenue/SR 826

Avenue/SR 826 Take exit to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Take exit to W Flagler Street on right

Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Continue on southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Take exit to W Flagler Street on right

Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 72nd Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 72nd Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Avenue to NW 27th Avenue for a traffic shift on Friday, June 14 from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Saturday, June 15. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on westbound SR 836 from northbound I-95 or SR 836:

Take exit to NW 12 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

To access westbound SR 836 from southbound I-95:

Take exit to NW 14 th Street

Street Continue westbound on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue:

Continue on northbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW South River Drive

Continue on NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

To access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue

Continue on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Extended Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue/NW 12 th Street on right and stay left

Avenue/NW 12 Street on right and stay left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work and roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, June 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street just west of NW 87th Avenue will be closed for earthwork on Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for drainage and paving work on Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for drainage and paving work on Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Drivers wishing to access SR 826 can:

Take exit to southbound NW 87th Avenue

Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway entrance on left

Drivers wishing to access NW 72nd Avenue can:

Take exit to southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Friday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for roadway restoration onSunday, June 9 through Friday, June 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound NW 14th Street:

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 25 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

OR

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto 7 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA

To access NW 14th Street from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, June 9 through Friday, June 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, June 10 through Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge construction and roadway restoration onSunday, June 9 through Friday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, June 10 through Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

I-395 Complete Street Closure

Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 – NW 17 Avenue will be closed between NW 7 Street and the north side of SR 836 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue heading west on SR 836 can:

Turn west on NW 7 Street

Turn right on NW 27 Avenue to access the SR 836 west entrance ramp

Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue continuing north can:

Turn west on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 22 Avenue

Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

Drivers on southbound NW 17 Avenue continuing south can:

Turn west on NW 20 Street, then turn left on NW 22 Avenue

Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

Please note that this schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

For additional information on the test pile work or the project, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395miami.com.

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Note: As part of the ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is performing traffic events affecting MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, as follows:

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on southbound SR 874 to southbound Florida’s Turnpike for bridge concrete work on Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take auxiliary exit ramp to SW 117 th Avenue/SW 152 nd Street on right

Avenue/SW 152 Street on right Continue straight onto SW 152 nd Street

Street Merge onto southbound Florida’s Turnpike