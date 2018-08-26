MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sunday, August 26 through Sunday, September 2, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue to just east of NW 45th Avenue for a median barrier wall shift on Friday, August 24 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to continue eastbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to southbound NW 57 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Continue northbound on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 137th Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for overhead sign structure installation on Tuesday, August 28 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Wednesday, August 29. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 137th Avenue or NW 107th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 or SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Stay on right to access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Drivers going southbound on NW 137th Avenue or NW 107th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 or SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Stay on right to access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Drivers going northbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to continue on eastbound SR 836 or access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to NW 107 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Stay on right to access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Drivers going southbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to continue on eastbound SR 836 or access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to NW 12 th Street and turn left

Street and turn left Turn right onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Stay on right to access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue northbound on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp & Lane Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 mainline exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work onSunday, August 26 through Wednesday, August 29 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Cross over NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway work and paving on Sunday, August 26 through Wednesday, August 29 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 84th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for barrier wall removal on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for paving and earthwork on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 30 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for earthwork and paving on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for paving and overhang bridge structure removal on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing and grubbing on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to MIA/NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and turn right

Avenue/LeJeune Road and turn right Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access to NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and earthwork on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and signal work on Sunday, August 26 through Thursday, August 30 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound or southbound NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for bridge work on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access westbound SR 836 and Perimeter Road from northbound NW 57th Avenue:

Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive

Turn left onto NW 62 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Take entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road to access Perimeter Road

To access westbound SR 836 from westbound Perimeter Road:

Continue westbound on Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access Perimeter Road from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road

To access southbound NW 57th Avenue from westbound SR 836:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

To access Perimeter Road from westbound SR 836:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road to access Perimeter Road

To access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound Perimeter Road:

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

To access NW 57th Avenue from westbound Perimeter Road:

Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street bridge demolition and overhang structure removal on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will:

Turn right onto NW 7th Street, then:

To access MIA or continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street and turn right to access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road, then:

To access westbound SR 836:

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

To access eastbound SR 836:

Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

OR

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for drainage work and earthwork on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836 or westbound NW 14th Street:

Take exit to NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road wishing to access NW 14th Street can:

Continue northbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 34th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for milling and paving on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, August 27 through Saturday, September 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14th Terrace to access NW 34th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 34th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 34th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation, bridge work, pile driving and bridge demolition on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, August 27 through Saturday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, August 27 through Saturday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue between NW 9th Street and NW South River Drive for bridge erection and bridge work on Sunday, August 26 through Friday, August 31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW North River Drive to access NW 17th Avenue

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Continue onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 17th Avenue

To access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of lanes on northbound and southbound SR 874 at Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street for Open Road Tolling equipment maintenance on Sunday, August 26 through Tuesday, August 28 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each night. The left shoulder on northbound and southbound SR 874 will remain open for drivers wishing to continue on SR 874. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.