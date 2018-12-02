MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sunday, December 2 through Sunday, December 9, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 37th Avenue to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road for a traffic switch on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue
- Continue on westbound NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA
OR
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound SR 836 at NW 87th Avenue for beam installation on Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue eastbound on SR 836 drivers can:
- Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway
- Continue across NW 87th Avenue
- Stay left to access eastbound SR 836
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on westbound SR 836 from NW 72nd Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for pavement striping on Thursday, December 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Friday, December 7. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on westbound SR 836 or access southbound NW 87th Avenue:
- Stay on right and take exit for NW 87th Avenue
- Stay on left to continue on westbound SR 836 collector distributor road
- Merge onto westbound SR 836 just after NW 87th Avenue
OR
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue is closed for reconstruction until the end of January 2019. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:
- Continue on northbound NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue will be closed for ramp construction work on Friday, November 30 at 11 p.m. The ramp will remain closed until Monday, December 3 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp & Lane Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Monday, December 3 through Thursday, December 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue and turn left
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Cross over NW 87th Avenue
- Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound NW 87th Avenue and mainline eastbound SR 836 will be intermittently closed for asphalt surveying on Monday, December 3 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road
- Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going northbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road
- Take entrance to SR 826 on the right
Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue southbound on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Enter northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left
- Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue southbound on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Enter SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for beam installation on Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
- Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway
- Continue across NW 87th Avenue
- Stay left to access eastbound SR 836
To access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
- Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway
- Continue across NW 87th Avenue
- Stay left to access eastbound SR 836
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for ramp reconstruction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for paving, earthwork and grading on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for earthwork and paving on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for paving on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing, grubbing and drainage work on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
OR
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for clearing, grubbing and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street
- Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction and earthwork on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Complete Street Lane Closure
There will be a complete street closures of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 8th Street for beam installation on Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access northbound NW 87th Avenue from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to NW 87th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
To continue on northbound NW 87th Avenue:
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue northbound
To continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for bridge work on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on SR 836 can:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:
- Continue westbound on Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive
- Turn left onto NW 62nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and lighting installation on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge demolition on Sunday, December 2 and Monday, December 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access westbound SR 836:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then:
- Take entrance on right to access westbound SR 836
To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge demolition on Tuesday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access westbound SR 836:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then:
- Take entrance on right to access westbound SR 836
To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
To continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access eastbound SR 836:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
OR
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge demolition on Thursday, December 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday, December 7 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access eastbound SR 836:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
OR
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for drainage work and earthwork onSunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
OR
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836 or westbound NW 14th Street:
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue
OR
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA
Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road wishing to access NW 14th Street can:
- Continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge work on Sunday, December 2 throughFriday, December 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Extended Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 11th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 43rd Avenue for drainage and realignment work on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 43rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street to continue westbound
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Be the first to comment on "MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sunday, December 2 through Sunday, December 9, 2018"