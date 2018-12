MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sunday, December 2 through Sunday, December 9, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 37th Avenue to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road for a traffic switch on Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Continue on westbound NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA

OR

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound SR 836 at NW 87th Avenue for beam installation on Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue eastbound on SR 836 drivers can:

Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Continue across NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Stay left to access eastbound SR 836

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on westbound SR 836 from NW 72nd Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for pavement striping on Thursday, December 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Friday, December 7. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on westbound SR 836 or access southbound NW 87th Avenue:

Stay on right and take exit for NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Stay on left to continue on westbound SR 836 collector distributor road

Merge onto westbound SR 836 just after NW 87th Avenue

OR

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue is closed for reconstruction until the end of January 2019. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue will be closed for ramp construction work on Friday, November 30 at 11 p.m. The ramp will remain closed until Monday, December 3 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp & Lane Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Monday, December 3 through Thursday, December 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Cross over NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue westbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound NW 87th Avenue and mainline eastbound SR 836 will be intermittently closed for asphalt surveying on Monday, December 3 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826 on the right

Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue southbound on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Enter northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Continue southbound on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Enter SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for beam installation on Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Continue across NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Stay left to access eastbound SR 836

To access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Continue across NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Stay left to access eastbound SR 836

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for ramp reconstruction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for paving, earthwork and grading on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for earthwork and paving on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for paving on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing, grubbing and drainage work on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for clearing, grubbing and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction and earthwork on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 7 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Complete Street Lane Closure

There will be a complete street closures of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 8th Street for beam installation on Sunday, December 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access northbound NW 87th Avenue from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 87 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

To continue on northbound NW 87th Avenue:

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for bridge work on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road

OR

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road

OR

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:

Continue westbound on Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive

Turn left onto NW 62 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and lighting installation on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge demolition on Sunday, December 2 and Monday, December 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access westbound SR 836:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then:

Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then: Take entrance on right to access westbound SR 836

To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge demolition on Tuesday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access westbound SR 836:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then:

Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then: Take entrance on right to access westbound SR 836

To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

To continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access eastbound SR 836:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

OR

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge demolition on Thursday, December 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Friday, December 7 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access eastbound SR 836:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

OR

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for drainage work and earthwork onSunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836 or westbound NW 14th Street:

Take exit to NW 37th Avenue

OR

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road wishing to access NW 14th Street can:

Continue northbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge work on Sunday, December 2 throughFriday, December 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Extended Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 11th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 43rd Avenue for drainage and realignment work on Sunday, December 2 through Friday, December 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue southbound on NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 43 rd Avenue to access NW 11 th Street

Avenue to access NW 11 Street Turn left onto NW 11th Street to continue westbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Sunday, December 2 through Thursday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street