MDX Traffic Advisory Sunday, May 5 through Sunday, May 12, 2019

SR 112/Airport Expressway

FDOT Ramp Closure

Friday, May 10 – The eastbound SR 112 and the westbound I-195 ramps to southbound I-95 will be closed Friday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. Drivers can:

Go north on I-95 and exit at NW 62 Street

Turn left at NW 62 Street to access southbound I-95

FDOT Ramp Closure

Friday, May 10 – The northbound I-95 ramp to westbound SR 112 and eastbound I-195 will be closed on Friday between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11 a.m. Drivers can:

Continue north on I-95 and exit at NW 62 Street

Turn left at NW 62 Street to go south on I-95 to access the SR 112 and I-195 ramps

Please note that this schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions. The closures are part of I-95 Design/Build Projects to construct five emergency stopping sites on I-95 from NW 62 Street to NW 131 Street and replace the concrete pavement from NW 29 Street to NW 79 Street as well as replace Intelligent Transportation System devices.

For more information, please call FDOT’s Public Information Office at 305-470-5349 or Construction Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983, or go to the website atwww.fdotmiamidade.com. For around-the-clock, real time, I-95 traffic information, call 511. Remember: stay safe. Stay in your lane.

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Traffic Shift

Beginning Saturday, May 4 at 6 a.m., drivers wishing to access NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will access the exit ramp approximately a mile before the current ramp location. This new exit ramp will continue to give drivers access to NW 72nd Avenue or SR 826. Drivers should look for variable message boards along the roadway indicating the new exit ramp location. New exit ramp location:

Stay right on eastbound SR 836 just after NW 97 th Avenue bridge

Avenue bridge Take exit ramp to NW 87 th Avenue/NW 72 nd Avenue/SR 826 on right

Avenue/NW 72 Avenue/SR 826 on right Stay on left to access exit ramp to NW 72 nd Avenue and SR 826, then:

Avenue and SR 826, then: Stay on left to access northbound and southbound NW 72nd Avenue

OR

Stay on right to access northbound and southbound SR 826

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Extended Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue/NW 12 th Street on right and stay left

Avenue/NW 12 Street on right and stay left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for a traffic shift on Friday, May 3 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Drivers wishing to access SR 826 can:

Take exit to southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway entrance on left

Drivers wishing to access NW 72nd Avenue can:

Take exit to southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for asphalt paving on Friday, May 3 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work, paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for concrete work, painting, paving and roadway restoration onSunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for drainage work, paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work, paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, May 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for a traffic shift on Friday, May 10 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street just west of NW 87th Avenue will be closed for a traffic shift on Friday, May 10 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and/or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for paving on Sunday, May 5 through Thursday, May 9. The northbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and southbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue, then:

To access eastbound SR 836:

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

To access MIA or continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or take entrance on right to access MIA

To access westbound SR 836:

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue, then:

To access eastbound SR 836:

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

To continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on southbound NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for paving and roadway restoration onSunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound NW 14th Street:

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 25 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

OR

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto 7 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA

To access NW 14th Street from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and asphalt on Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, May 6 through Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge construction and roadway restoration on Sunday, May 5 through Friday, May 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, May 6 through Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82ndAvenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Note: As part of the ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is performing traffic events affecting MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway, as follows:

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes from southbound SR 874 to southbound Florida’s Turnpike/HEFT for overhead span structure installation on Monday, May 6 through Wednesday, May 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to westbound Killian Parkway/SW 104 th Street

Street Continue on westbound Killian Parkway/SW 104 th Street

Street Turn left onto SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto SW 120 th Street

Street Take entrance to southbound Florida’s Turnpike/HEFT on left