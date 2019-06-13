Medical and Surgical Graduates from Kendall Regional Become the Next Generation of Doctors

With over 8,000 applicants a year and 130 current residents, Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program is proud to take part in the future of medicine by training the next generation of doctors. The award-winning hospital’s goal is to provide their residents with outstanding clinical training and didactic educational experiences to produce the highest quality physicians possible. With 48 graduating residents this past Friday, Kendall Regional Medical Center certainly did their part.

Kendall Regional had graduates from all six of their ACGME accredited programs, which are Anesthesiology, Emergency Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Surgical Critical Care, and Transitional Year. They also had graduates from their CPME accredited Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency Program, which is celebrating its 20 year anniversary.

The Anesthesiology Residency Program, led by Dr. Nicholas Nedeff, is a community-based university affiliated program, with over 40 faculty members. The program has over 15 peer reviewed publications, over 15 book chapters, over 20 abstracts or exhibitions and over 40 presentations at National, Regional, State and Local meetings.

The Emergency Medicine Residency Program, led by Dr. Emilio Volz, allows residents to work closely with the hospital’s Level 1 Trauma Team in an environment with greater than 90,000 emergency department visits per year. The program offers 12 categorical positions a year, providing each resident with an exceptional clinical experience.

Kendall Regional’s largest residency program, the Internal Medicine Residency, is led by Dr. Jose A. Gascon, and provides residents with a community based training experience that is both multicultural and multidisciplinary. Internal Medicine Residents develop clinical skills and gain expertise on the diagnoses, treatment and compassionate care of adults.

Kendall Regional’s Transitional Year Program, led by Dr. Robert Hernandez, is an is an ACGME accredited one-year training program designed to provide their residents with a broad variety of medical and surgical specialties. The program gives physicians a well-balanced foundation in preparation to transition into an advanced categorical residency program, a government service commitment, or to help define ambiguous career goals.

Dr. Mark McKenney is the program director for the General Surgery Residency and Surgical Critical Care Fellowship Programs, which are both community-based university affiliated programs. Medical graduates from these programs are trained to manage the full range of problems encountered by surgical patients in an intensive care unit as well as how to manage patients on a day-to-day basis.

Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education Program provides an educational environment which foster professional and personal development of resident programs, appropriate guidance, supervision and mentoring of all residents.

For more information on Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education Program, please call (305) 222 – 6720.