MIA exhibition showcases artwork by local students

Miami international Airport — in partnership with Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and the Patricia and Philip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University — is hosting Creative Visions, an exhibition of 168 works by students of all ages from 22 public schools within Miami-Dade County District 11, which Commissioner Martinez represents.

The annual exhibition will be on display through the summer at the arrivals level of MIA’s Concourse E, pre-security.

“The Creative Visions competition and exhibit were developed to not only encourage art in public schools, but also as a means for students to have an artistic outlet,” Commissioner Martinez said. “I’m so pleased that our students are able to represent our community in a location where their artwork will be seen by millions of travelers from all over the world. I would like to thank the Aviation director, Lester Sola, for providing our students with this wonderful opportunity.”

A panel of local art industry professionals judged the top three pieces from each category at the elementary, middle and high school level. The creators of the winning art pieces received a trophy, a certificate and prizes donated by local businesses.

“We are extremely proud to host Creative Visions for the second consecutive year, and to give these talented students the opportunity for their work to be on display in front of an international audience,” Sola said. “This engaging collection of art is also sure to delight and entertain both our passengers and local visitors.”