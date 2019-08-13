Miami area Simon malls launch new ‘Family at Simon’ program

Simon — a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations — recently announced the launch of Family at Simon, a program that provides parents, children, and friends meaningful ways to connect and to create lasting memories with a host of entertainment, dining, shopping, and event options.

“Family at Simon is a way for families to connect in the heart of their communities,” said Sara Valega, area director of marketing, Miami International Mall and Coral Square. “Dadeland Mall, Miami International Mall and The Falls recognize the importance of family time in an increasingly busy world, and we wanted to make it easier to plan a trip to our center in advance by making information about amenities, experiences, eateries, stores, and events available in one place online.”

The first Monday of every month, Dadeland Mall hosts “Mommy & Me Mondays,” a free morning out where children can enjoy active learning and creative play throughout the center and at your favorite stores. Attendees also gain access to exclusive offers, arts and crafts, musical entertainment, prizes and much more. To learn more and view the upcoming Mommy & Me events, visit Mommy & Me Mondays at Dadeland Mall.

Family at Simon is free to join and members can view special discounts and offers that are available at their favorite Simon mall. Family at Simon members also benefit from exclusive retailer offers that are available at their preferred Simon mall destination.

For more information, visit simon.com.