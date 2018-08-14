Miami Cancer Institute to serve as presenting sponsor of Rock N Run

One of South Florida’s liveliest breast and ovarian cancer fundraisers — Rock N Run — has announced that Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, will serve as its 2018 presenting sponsor.

“We are thrilled to have one of the nation’s leading cancer research facilities as our presenting sponsor this year,” said Amy Hollub, founder of Rock N Run. “By working together with the Miami Cancer Institute, we help increase awareness of breast and ovarian cancers, and raise funds for lifesaving research.”

Rock N Run was created as a way for Hollub to give back to the community that supported and encouraged her during her own battle with ovarian cancer in 2009. Established in 2013 by Amy, her family and friends Meredith and Carlos Wolf, Rock N Run is an annual walk/run and dance fest that raises funds for organizations that help those living with breast and ovarian cancers.

“We’re delighted to serve as presenting sponsor of this year’s Rock N Run,” said Nicholas Lambrou, MD, chief of Gynecologic Oncology and medical director of Robotic Surgery at Miami Cancer Institute – Baptist Health South Florida. “Aligning with an established and influential organization like Rock N Run provides the unique opportunity to increase awareness for breast and ovarian cancers and the important role of early detection.”

This year’s Rock N Run will take place on Sunday, Oct. 7, and is expected to raise more than $100,000 for six cancer organizations. The daylong event will feature a vigorous warmup with fitness instructors from Orange Theory as well as high energy dance routines from fitness celebrities such as Claudine Nannini. A unique and festive way to come together for a good cause, Rock N Run’s annual fundraiser provides the South Florida an opportunity to spend a fun-filled day with friends, family and neighbors.

Rock N Run has become a favorite fundraiser among South Florida breast and ovarian cancer survivors and their cheerleaders because the event itself often feels like a giant reunion. Those currently undergoing treatment receive encouragement, support and inspiration from other women who have overcome these life-altering diagnoses. By donating their time, talent and treasure to Rock N Run, participants know they are making a difference in the lives of other South Florida women.

Since its inception, Rock N Run has raised and donated more than $200,000 to carefully vetted non-profits that help female cancer patients, such as Cancer Link and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.

Those interested in participating in this hometown community fundraiser can register early for $30 at www.rocknrun.org.

Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is a next generation cancer center known for its leading clinical care, compassionate patient experience, clinical research and state-of-the-art technology — including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the only radiation oncology program in the world with each of the latest radiation therapies in one place.

The Institute offers a robust roster of prominent physicians established in the community, in addition to renowned cancer experts, clinical researchers and genomic scientists recruited from the nation’s top cancer centers. As Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a deep and functional collaboration that affords patients access to innovative treatments right here at home and ensures the standards of care developed by our multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK.

Heralded nationally as one of the new “hybrid” cancer centers of the future, Miami Cancer Institute represents the next generation of cancer centers in the country, combining well-established, high-quality community-based cancer care with the best of an academic cancer center — offering patients innovative clinical trials tied to research and genomics and the recruitment of disease-specific surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists who are experts in their fields.

For more information, visit MiamiCancerInstitute.com.