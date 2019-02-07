Miami-Dade cannot afford to lose MDX

This article has been modified from its original print date, February 4, 2019.
It’s been said that if you don’t know history then you don’t know anything.
There is an effort afoot in the Florida State Legislature, in the form of a bill that could have a lasting impact on the future of MDX. Such a bold challenge to the very core of MDX begs the question, why was MDX created? What would it mean to the community if such a legislation were to proceed?
Lets then travel back to the 1980s.
This was a time when tolls were collected on the five Miami-Dade County would go to the state fund with no assurance that they would be returned to Miami-Dade. There was not enough money to even maintain the five expressways and, simply stated, the local transportation needs were not being met.
Miami-Dade was experiencing unprecedented population growth and economic prosperity, fueled by booming international trade and waves of international visitors. But the county was being held back by traffic gridlock on a rapidly aging expressway infrastructure.
Built in the 1960s, the most important east-west expressways connecting the County’s critical centers of commerce and tourism, SR 836 and SR 112, were designed to accommodate a total population at that time of less than a million residents – one third of what we have today.
As public pressure for a solution grew, civic leaders working with local- and state-elected officials were looking for an answer to reverse the flow of “donor county” dollars collected from tolls in Miami-Dade County from going north to the coffers of the Florida State Capital.
In addition, the state’s investment in the transportation infrastructure in the community was declining year after year, as also gas-tax dollars were continually being diverted to serve transportation projects elsewhere across the state.
Taking Action
In 1993, the Florida Legislature, with the strong leadership of the Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation, the Miami-Dade County Commission, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and many corporate and civic leaders in this community, legislation was approved enabling Miami-Dade County to create a local independent expressway authority that would retain 100 percent of its toll revenues for use right here in this county.
In 1994, the Miami-Dade County Commission created the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, today’s MDX, and named its first governing board of directors. Since then, MDX exclusively funded by the tolls on its five expressways (SR 836, SR 112, SR 874, SR 878, and SR 924) was tasked with reinvesting all of its funds locally in the operation, maintenance, modernization, and expansion of these five aging expressways.
In 1996, MDX issued $80 million in Toll System Revenue Bonds to provide sufficient funds to pay the balance of the $91.3 million that it cost this county to obtain operational and financial control of its five expressways from the FDOT.
MDX acquired the exclusive right to determine, fix, impose, and collect tolls for the use of the system to pay for the modernization of these aging roads, as well as the growing transportation infrastructure needs of this community. With the Revenue Bonds being paid by the residents and users of the MDX expressways, as such, these assets belong to Miami-Dade County today, not the state.
A Better Way
Over time, this community has continued to grow and flourish. Today’s transportation infrastructure must serve the needs of:
3 million residents;
1.9 million licensed drivers;
181,436 daily commuters from Broward and Palm Beach counties;
15.4 million visitors annually;
MIA, one of the busiest international airports in the world;
PortMiami, one of the busiest cargo and cruise ship ports in the Southeast U.S. with a new billion-dollar tunnel carrying cargo containers from SR 836 directly to the port.
With SR 836 now in its 50th year of operation, MDX is nearing completion of the final modernization of its most vital corridor, with over $550 million in capacity and operational improvements as well as a transit component to serve this community.
These have been the fruits of local investment secured by MDX as a local agency. The new 836 Dolphin is the backbone of the community that now will serve the future commuting, commerce, and general transportation needs of Miami-Dade County – and well into the future.
Smart Moves
Commitments to the county’s SMART Plan are driving the planned Bus Express Service that will start later this year as a pilot program on special lanes on 836. This service will start at the now-completed Dolphin Station Park and Ride to downtown Miami. Eventually it will also connect to the future Kendall Parkway where construction is also targeted to soon begin.
It is important to note that MDX has also contributed to the advancement of $3.3 billion in key improvements to the local transportation infrastructure network by partnering with other agencies. In addition, MDX has committed 30 percent of its expenditures on average to local small business. It has reinvested 100 percent of its net revenues locally – and has done so without receiving money from federal, state, or local sources.
Residents Give a Green Light
Many residents, especially those in the gridlocked western suburbs, have expressed appreciation of the work that MDX is doing, as literally thousands of supporters of the Kendall Parkway attended recent public forums to help ensure that MDX continues building modern and responsive highway solutions.
In acknowledging this community support, MDX officials took the opportunity to further note that MDX only collects 40 percent of the tolls in the Miami area, because MDX is a separate entity from both the Turnpike and I-95 Express.
They also stated that every dollar collected by MDX has been invested locally – as evidenced by the myriad projects now coming to fruition. And how MDX is contributing to the quality of life of commuters who see their travel times cut in half since the 836 was extended to 137th Avenue.
MDX planners are also looking forward this year to the prospect of commuters riding the Bus Express Service, and for the first time realizing the benefits of being able to leave their cars behind.
Stay tuned for updates on MDX projects and emerging transportation infrastructure and commuting options in support the people and businesses of Miami-Dade County.
This is a very positive look at MDX, I would like to hear from Roll Back the Tolls group, because from what I saw it was a group of people who possibly were selling the bonds for roads they felt were needed, and not always under good scrutiny. I felt it was a Manny Diaz enterprise with expensive palms going in, and maybe not really alleviating the traffic, in fact heavy tolls were raised, people sat on their Board, and didn’t feel all this positive about it over the past years. The roads out in West Kendall and the Tolls were much higher than the other 60% for 95 and the Turnpike, being raised many times.
I preferred that they pass this bill to much money don’t come with that lie like to take money from us.
Great Idea!!! get rid of MDX….
There’s not enough room on this forum to express why the MDX cabal needs to be terminated. Suffice it to say that with the myriad of transportation taxes levied again the residents of this state, if Miami-Dade County cannot retrieve the necessary monies from Tallahassee to fund LEGITIMATE road projects – and NOT boondoggle contraptions like the Port of Miami tunnel! – then our problem is more of a Miami-Dade Legislative Caucus influence issue than anything else. Either way, the taxpayers should NOT have to burdened any more than they already are just because our legislators are ineffectual.
Are you kidding? That tunnel was the best fucking invention in this road. The fucking traffic in downtown is already shit. It was so much worse with all those big ass 18 wheelers lining up to enter the port every day. At least the traffic now is related to all the new building construction and will alleviate once the buildings are done. Boondoggle? So wider roads and getting rid of heavy traffic in congested areas are boondoggle projects? There’s a reason your ass isn’t on a board making these plans
I wonder how better off our roads and solvency of the MDX if the lowest ridership busses and lines – especially on the wholly underutilized busway adjacent to US1, were just stopped and the road opened to the taxapyers that funded them instead of the few dozen folks who ride the mostly-empty buses on that expensively funded, totally cost-inefficient road. Also how much better our expressway would be if they were six lanes each way instead of four with a little-used (and expensively built) “express lanes.”
None of the things you’re complaining about are related to MDX. the express lanes are all managed by FDOT, not MDX. The Busway issue is also related to the FDOT and Miami Dade Transit. All I see is people bitching about things that are unrelated to the topic at hand
Initially we were promised a metro rail system that would go down to Florida city whatever happened to those plans. The busway was an insult not as effective or efficient as the train.
Commenting on previous comments, I disagree that the busses along US 1 are underutilized but all busses look underutilized outside of rush hour. I agree that the landscaping along 874/878 was a boondoggle when highly expensive full grown mature trees were planted instead of less expensive smaller trees that would easily have grown to maturity. The biggest boondoggle in MDX history is occurring now with the ridiculous overpass being built coming up and over the Turnpike Extension and SW 117th Ave at the SW 128th Sreet equivalent. The only reason why they got away with this is SW 128th Street West of the Turnpike has no residential abutters. They want to build up the freight traffic to Tamiami Airport but will simultaneously cause an unforeseen (or purposefully ignored) problem with absolute rush hour gridlock on SW 137th Ave. The commuters of Miami are constantly beset by gridlock on our roads mostly the last 10 years not because of volume as much as the never ending road construction. Even the Turnpike Authority especially between Kendall Drive and the 836 have yet to get that figured out for probably 15 years. I sure wish we actually had some adult supervision over these spenders of our tax dollars.
I remember that some years ago a tax added to the gallons of fuel was considered as a better way of collecting funds versus tolls. By doing it that way everybody would be contributing and it would also eliminate a lot of expenses such as building the tolls stations where they have the cameras now, and by being paid by many more people the amounts paid individually would be much lower, no private companies involved so the state would handle everything in the process saving a lot of money, it would help the traffic at the streets level too since a lot of people that don’t use the toll roads to avoid paying the tolls probably would . . . etc . . .
I really find that system much more efficient in every respect so my question is, what happened to it ??
What happened to taxing the gallons of fuel instead of tolls? A much better way to collect than tolls . . .
It also serves a good deterrent to the use of gas, but with better fuel efficiency those taxes were not bringing in as much revenue, and no one wanted to raise the taxes.
Get rid of it once and for all. It been robbing us for ever now. We pay taxes so why we have to pay to drive on the road we’ve already pay for. Please Legislature get rid of MDX please I’m begging you please get rid of MDX
Holy shit. The roads that are managed by MDX are not paid for with tax dollars. Tax dillars only go towards i95, the Palmetto, and the Turnpike, plus the regular streets. The MDX highways are paid with just the toll money. They get funding for large projects but the tolls pay that back over time. That’s how this works
Did a pro MDX lobby write this? I can’t believe a local community publication could even write something so out of touch with the every day commuter. It’s been proven that they misuse our money to pay transit employee’s exuberant salaries without any real solution. We need to privatize public transportation just like Virgin/Brightline so we actually receive the services we deserve.
He’s definitely for sure on their side. Not objective at all, just singing them praises. This asshole is probably on their payroll.
I think it’s unfair that we as a consumer get this BILION dollar bill passed on to us. However with the rise in cost and the roads are still screwed up. And all the 5 toll area lost their jobs. Traffic in the HOV lane still remains packed. So what’s the point jacking up the price.
For the moment, I don’t want to comment on MDX right or wrong, but rather on who wrote this article. The first part starts out like a regular news story or commentary. It is presented in the “third” person as are most news stories, a rather nice history of MDX presented by a seemingly unbiased reporter, Lee Stephens.
HOWEVER…..
Read the last three paragraphs. The article switches to FIRST person and MDX is now telling the story. There are words like “we” being used. That means MDX is writing the story.
So, my question is….who wrote this story? Is it MDX or Mr. Stephens? If it was MDX (who definitely wrote the last three paragraphs), then this article becomes a self serving piece of bravado.
Who wrote this story?
Hello Michael, good question
MDX has too much authority with lax oversight. Adding more lanes to roads is not alleviating our congestion problem, it is just like a band aid on a bleeding artery. We need transit fixes. Busses are not the answer. The answer is light rail or some type of other transit like magnetic rails as they have in world class cities. Miami is far behind.
Sorry MDX, you have to go. MDX wastes tax payers money by taking emergency vehicles (county/city governments) to court when those vehicles use the toll roads to transport citizens to the hospital. They are not as flexible as the Sunpass system when it comes to the license plates and the responders. Our politicians know they created an untouchable bureaucracy who seem to create financial windfalls for their cronies.
In my opinion, the solution is not to get rid of MDX because if the money they collect now goes back to Tallahassee, Miami will be left with the same problems we faced in the 1980s or worst. However, I do agree that something needs to be done to stop the ever increasing tolls MDX collects from its five expressway, probably firing MDX’s Director and the entire Board will be start, plus the new board will be definitely need supervision from a higher authority (??) so they can be held accountable in the future and do a better work.
But the toll prices got cheaper since the ORT system was established…what?
Wowoo, who are you really? The President of MDX? You’re the only crony in this entire comment section supporting MDX…
Woowoo is also on their payroll aside from the asshole that wrote this garbage article. F*CK MDX.
Tony: If MDX goes, then all the toll money will go to Tallahassee and be spent on other things than our roadways, and the roadways will soon become decrepit again. However, it should have tight local scrutiny and oversight. You want all the expressways to be like I-95 again? I hope not.
“Decrepit again?” Your joking right ? Your saying their improved ? I’m sorry what county do you live in again ? All of our highways are congested and falling apart. Years of construction with barely any improvement. BURY the MDX. The only place the money goes is in their pockets because it’s obviously not in our roads.
MDX is a scam!! Get rid of it and the cronies pocketing major money. There is ALWAYS TRAFFIC despite these so called improvements. Just sit in traffic, which is constant 24/7 on the southern part of US1 and see the empty bus lane! What a disgrace!!
If you build it, they will come. Expand a highway, more people will use it, and the congestion will get worse. The alternative: Spend less on paving the landscape; spend more on public transit, with more routes and enough frequency to get people where they want to go without having to stand around in the heat and rain waiting for a bus, trolley, or train. Still better, make public transit free, or charge so little that it out-competes the automobile. MDX could do this if it had some creative people on its board. It doesn’t now. That’s where changing south Florida’s transit future should begin
That’s the best thing that will happen to Miami-Dade residents. Even when interstate roads as I-95 can’t be tolled, they reinvented themself with the express lanes, only good for the toll collectors (MDX). The old saying they create a problem and then came out with the “you pay” solution, building a lane and take one from the existing 5 to make the 2 express lanes and limiting the regular traffic to 4 lines.
The truth is most people probably don’t know, care, or understand any of the positive attributes mentioned in this article. Or that MDX is a seperate entity from the Turnpike and I95 Express. What they care about is that the daily roundtrip commute is approaching $10 for some, maybe $5 or $6 for others. Yes, it does add up. But that’s the price we pay for living in a major metropolis with no major rapid transit infrastructure, save for the 60K or so daily riders on Metrorail. Metrorail is great if you can get to it, and you’re going where it goes.
Who to blame for this? Plenty of blame to go around, but then we put them all in office, then kept keeping them there. 99% of us were too busy to be bothered. So here we are. Bitching.
I’ve been a licensed druver here since 1976. I shudder to think what this place would be like if not for MDX, and instead we had relied solely on state DOT money. Remember the extension of 836 to 137th Avenue more than 10 years ago? The ongoing 836 improvements, between I95 and the Turnpike, that have been ongoing for what…10 years? Absent MDX who would have paid for this? What would our commutes, stressful as they are now, be like without some of these improvements? It all costs money. A lot of money. Hundreds and hundreds of millions of our money. And it all gets more and more expensive with each passing year, with no end in sight, just like most everything else does.
That landscaping along the 874 that some complain about? I for one enjoy it eveytime I drive that stretch. I actually enjoy taking it in every time I go that way, which is quite often. To me it softens the commute, its destressing. I have had out of town visitors comment on its beauty. You don’t see that on the expressways in other major metropolitan areas. Most I’ve seen are drab concrete, piled atop more drab concrete. Oh, and I’m sure the Killian area homeowners aren’t complaining too much about all those noise containing barriers. Yes, sometimes the quality of life is important. It’s the price we pay for the hand we were dealt. Am I saying that our present ever expanding expessways is the most desirable, most efficient means of going from point A to point B? Of course not. But it is what it is. Again, you play the hand you’re dealt. Those of you holding out for some form of rapid transit, like rail…Mayor Gimmenez was going that way a few years ago… then someone did the math. Not going to happen. Sure, perhaps some version of a light rail system in a few select corridors. Realistacaly it will be a combination of our present expressway infrastructure and what the county commission approved last year for the US 1 busway in South Dade..something of a hybred between a rapid bus and light rail system. It makes sense for the projected ridership in between Homestead and the Dadeland South station. So those of you writing here about hopefully US1 being expanded into the busway, no that’s not happening. And that’ a good thing. We desperately need to expand our mass transit where we can, and that South Dade busway is a low hanging fruit that makes a ton of sense. So too the proposed West Dade 836 extension will be built to accomodate mass transit in the future, in whatever form that may be.
We can have the debate as to how to fund MDX. Keep the current tolls, or go to a gasoline tax, or some combination of those. Whatever. But we need a dedicated authority responsible for overseeing our transportation growth here in Dade County. We cannot allow Tallahassee to to decide what to fund and build in Dade County, like they did prior to the creation of MDX. To be sure there is a place for Florida DOT, for example, the current DOT project to replace the flyover in between the 836 and I395, or the recent Krome Avenue expansion.
But our reality is that our “mass transit” rapid or otherwise is and will continue to be the likes of the 836, the 112, the 826, the 112, and the Gratney. And these require local funding and oversight. Abolishing and defunding MDX will hurt future generations of Dade countians. Yes..the future generations. For us in the here and now, those tolls aren’t going anywhere. Those bonds that financed all that construction need to be paid for. As a parting thought, perhaps a future transformation on how MDX money is spent, will incorporate something along the line of what Commissioner Novo has purposed…that a certain percentage of monies collected be set aside for dedeicated mass transit. But yes…we need MDX.
MDX is overseen by the Mayor and Commission, the same people who gave us the People’s Transportation Slush Fund instead of a Metrorail. The more fingers in a pie, the more money they can justify. No fudicuary responsibility exercised by any one of them.
If you think traffic is bad now, wait til your electeds finish with their HD development with less parking,tiny houses,and putting everyone on $$$sewer which will become necessary because of the feces overload of HD over populating this county.
If I may take this opportunity to vent my own frustrations with transportation in Miami-Dade County, I would like to say that I honestly feel entirely ripped off by tolls, and in a sense, I don’t care if it’s MDX or the State of FL taking the money, someone is pocketing the money, and as a driver observing the road, its conditions, its design, etc. I do not see how the money is put into beneficial use for people who use the expressways and turnpike everyday.
One of my regular, frequent trips takes place between Kendall Dr and SW 8th St along the turnpike, and the road conditions there have been horrid for *at least* a year. The lanes are very poorly marked, the road surface is absolutely lousy and dangerously uneven, often causing my tires to deviate in a way that makes me worry I’ll lose control, and I do not speed. My car is a ten year old Hyundai Santa Fe, and wouldn’t let me speed, even if I wanted to. And when it rains, the uneven surface of road creates so much more hazard. I hate driving the turnpike because it does not feel safe, the road conditions are unsafe, and what I hate even more is being charged so much to drive through such road conditions. Our lives are being placed in more danger than they already are (just by virtue of driving in South Florida). Highway robbery. This is highway robbery.
And if MDX would respond to this by saying, “Well we’re not responsible for that stretch of the turnpike,” I will say that 836 is even worse! And it charges more.
Someone should do a study examining accident patterns in Miami-Dade County, and we should look at the role of poor road conditions (conditions that are preventable with proper maintenance that is supposed to be funded by that toll money).
I wish so hard I didn’t have to drive in this county, it just feels like playing Russian Roulette with my life. I wish we had adequately funded public transportation which is what we have been needing for decades now. !Light rail in Kendall! It should have happened at least 20 years ago. But this place is so damn car-centric, and it is truly South Florida’s undoing.
836 extension/Kendall Parkway? Gee, thanks MDX and all the short-sighted schmoes in county government who greenlighted this. This is guaranteed to make traffic and life in general worse for us in Kendall, not better, but oh, I guess it’ll bring you more $$$, so it figures you would spin tall tales about relieving traffic woes in West Kendall, and repeat these lies long enough until enough people believed you.
And by the way, that Bus Express Service pilot program should have happened decades ago. You arrive late to the party, and now want a pat on the back? Too little too late, MDX.
If only they gave their toll money to propulse the development of massive public transportation means such as trains all around the city instead of overfilling it with more cars, traffic jams, car insurances premiums cost endlessly spiraling and most of all: useless politicians and lobbyists living the life on our own expenses. Bury MDX!
I prefer getting rid of tolls and increase the tax on everyone since we all need the all the roads for the movement of goods. So whether or not YOU personally use the highway or not, you still receive the benefits of its existence. There should be an increase in the auditing of this venture…THAT was the problem in the 80’s. They were cowboys back then because there was no oversight. Don’t try pulling the wool over our eyes with this misplaced article. Where did our money go for Metro rail for the lower SouthWest? Exactly.
I am very disappointed on the way the public tranportation and roads are being managed. Fot the last 20 years the only we have seen is the increase of toll booths all around Miami Dade County. Now, the last highway left, Palmetto Expressway is going also to be tolled.
We have been paying an additional 0.5% sales tax for MDX to improve the public servi e, so far, they only think that addign tolls is the solution. The solution is Mass Transit, this way we avoid tolls, parking lots, pollution, etc.
Also I want to point out why the toll on I-95 depends on the traffic congestion, the toll is to pay ffor the use of the road, regardless of the traffic. I feel we are being riped off.
Yes MDX it’s time for you to go. We all appreciate having our roads and expressways nice, but at least have it affordable. We drive on the expressways and it’ tolls every 5 or 10 miles and that shouldn’t be I had to take my son to basketball practice every weekend and I end up paying $300.00 for the whole year which is crazy and I am a single mom then they would put a stop registration on my tag so I can’t get my tag to take him to practice so I had to find a way to pay so I can be legal
lets not forget it’s not only MDX tolling the heck out of us. We have the vast majority of highways being toll roads now. How could a toll to use a highway I already pay taxes for be higher than minimum wage? (the case of i95 express lane on a Friday afternoon in which it can be as high as $10) Despite having evidence that express lanes have increased the rate of accidents, as well as the states pocket by 144 million annually. Now express lanes are coming to the extremely congested 826 or commonly known the Palmghetto. Great job! steal from the common lanes to create express lanes for a premium. Its all about the money people, and our government of elected officials squeezing every last bit they can out of the commuters.I say hell to all of them and do the right thing for once!
Bottom line is where would be and how would we get around if we didn’t have the MDX?
At least we have a usable seemingly well maintained system.
The question is how do we get around while we wait for government to solve our transportation challenges (as they don’t have a very good track record).
This article is bull excrement at best. I would also like to find out who the editor of this piece is or was since I have found parts of it not making any sense. Nonetheless, I am not here to attack the writer nor the editor. I am here because I was born and raised in this once beautiful county. A county that was bursting with work and reasonably priced homes. There is a reason why I want to go to the Carolinas or even further, it has nothing to do with the landscape or weather but all to do with the way this county and its municipalities are run. One more thing, we are way overpopulated so thanks MDX for making this the eastern LA and southern NYC.
Best Idea ever!!! I cant remember a time when I havent paid a Toll to drive in Miami Dade ane Im 52 years old. I could not be Happier. This has been a CASH COW since the being. If you look back at History. It was meant to be Only a Few years, jump forward, Its been Over 50 years!!! ENOUGH!
Lee Stephens, who paid you extra to write this? If you or a family member are under duress, well, here ya go: https://southmiamifl.gov/196/Internal-Affairs, because I’m willing to bet that these interests run deep. Surely you can see the overwhelming response against MDX and the clear need for comprehensive light rail and how the two are connected.
MDX is the biggest scam happening in Miami-Dade . Don’t be surprised if we see a few crooks handcuffed when this buble burst.
MDX is a good idea, but it needs to be narrowly constrained and rate making should correlate to the actual cost of running roads. The formula for assessing inflation is bogus. One could say we are ok so far in that MDX is still building infrastructure and investing 30% of profits (reserves) towards new projects, but eventually the system will be built out and so those formulas need to change in the future. Understanding how things are leveraged and how tolls are assessed is key to having an intelligent conversation about this. There are no provisions to drastically reduce tolls once the debt is paid off. That’s a huge problem. Also, our FL legislature has not helped us to keep tolls low so far in that they now require MDX to act like an ATM machine to subsidize Miami Dade County projects. This will only contribute to higher tolls (toll payers subsiding things like transit, overpasses and surface roads). You may or may not be OK with that, but this is also a conversation we need to have. In summation, I think we need MDX and FDOT should keep its grubby paws off those roads. MDX needs to be more clear with the public about what they are doing. Rate making needs to be more transparent. There are folks on the MDX board who agree with me.
WE all need a manner to vote on all tolls.
There was a petition that was defeated in 2016. we need to get involved in
signing the petition, and making our voices heard. Enough of having others making your decisions.
Take the county back.
Nomoretolls.org.
R. Compte
I think mdx hasn’t looked at the whole problem in Kendall. Desolve mdx and make it part of Public Works. The money their spending should be used t opening more thru roads going east and west with bridges over the palmetto and the turnpike no stopping and Connecting with the Metrorail.
If their allowed one more time to build west past the population line. Our commissioners and mayor should be ashamed of themselves for the sake of our future. Remember we want the water to flow
To the Everglades. Read The River of Grass
MDX is a front to siphon off money from the middle and lower class; congestion is worse; public transportation is ZERO to None to the west and south of downtown where most people work; the bus way is a hazzard; the administration is out of touch
People need to start paying their fair share. Everyone wants less congestion, more job opportunities but few want to pay for it. Wake up naysayers, the gas tax isn’t covering the cost of our highway and infrastructure demands. Politicians don’t even suggest raising the gas tax any more because no one wants to pay more in taxes. Everyone wants something for free. Folks, you get what you pay for. Right now the MDX roads are carrying hundreds of thousands of people to work each day, they are functioning well. Many are OK with paying $50 and up each month for cable bills, cell phones and utility bills but are only willing to pay pennies per month at the gas pump for transportation.
Miami is a thriving and diverse metropolitan city. To attract businesses that provide good paying jobs, businesses are not going to open here or grow here without many modes of transportation and good schools and colleges. It is not one way — cars or buses or light rail. Miami needs multi-modal options and toll roads are part of that.
It is very easy to say no, but you most offer solutions. Yes, we need to raise the gas tax, but raising the gas tax a few cents per gallon isn’t going to fund what we need hear in this growing, thriving area. Keep the tolls, raise the gas tax, continue working toward providing public transit.
Stop this modernize dictator mayor Carlos gimenez.. the only reason he’s making excuses is because he’s the main chairman of the MDX Commission. Get rid of MDX. This it totally unfair to us blue collar workers. Minimum wage here is under $9 you have poor people struggling to pay rent of $1,600 for a two-bedroom this is ridiculous this is America. not South America we’re free people here no dictatorships allowed. GET RID OF MDX. GIVE US MORE TRAINS AND designated bus lanes on all expressways and watch how all this ends stop playing with people’s games and more importantly Our Lives.!!!
None of any solutions make any sense so long as you have so many hands in people’s pockets. If the millions of dollars that have been siphoned off from the PTP Slush Fund were provided to UMSA, even as free trollies to ride people to transit hub, it would be more efficient than providing trollies to munis of only 20,000 residents that are situated right along the existing busway. But even better would be to claw back all these misspent dollars and use it for real mass transit for ALL residents of Dade, not just a select few. And…over 20 million was just handed out to three companies for ONE additional year for “engineering” the transit “SMART” Plan. Wish some reporter would do an article on the costs for lobbying, planning, studies, engineering etc. Makes a person wonder whether the “process” is really what it’s all about and who cares if anything effective gets done. Always can blame it on past electeds anyway.
Is MDX the entity that: planned for, engineered, and delivered Miami-Dade County a joke of 3 northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway (826) running under the 836 — where the millions are forced to stop on the “Expressway” in awful gridlock every day?
Are the failed, unaccommodating, bottlenecked 3 northbound Palmetto Expressway lanes a result of “politics” or “incompetence” by MDX where there should be a continuous 8 northbound lanes running in its entirety along the Palmetto Expressway? !!
I am on the same page as DS Lamb’s comments on February 4 at 10:49 p.m.. The references to the big picture are spot on, DS Lamb! The County’s uber promotion of unlimited high density will ultimately sink the ship and we will see and experience an implosion of infrastructure and systems that can not keep up with unlimited population growth in this county. Lamb mentions the problem of dealing with sewage,and I have to add the fact that hooking up to the County sewer system is not a satisfactory alternative to the obviously gross proliferation of septic tanks which fail and leak into the aquifer. Miami Dade is pumping hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage wastewater into the ocean and does not have a sustainable means of dealing with the tons of sewage sludge and yet there is this never ending promotion of a high density plan. This is a Ponzi scheme to increase revenue and further enrich a small percentage of the population while the rest of us and the environment suffer the consequences. The geology and dwindling fresh water supply can not support unlimited population growth. As Lee Stephens has stated, MDX has made all this growth possible, in my opinion, to turn what was once a great place to live, into a dense urban hell! Too many problems with MDX have been reported for years so I agree with all those who have stated that MDX has got to go! Unfortunately, Mr.Stephens is wired in to MDX and consequently, to the heinous high density plan.
Here is a flash back to 2012 when we discovered that MDX was trucking in non-native medjool desert palms from California for $7,800.00 a pop. Did that money stay in Miami-Dade? https://rollbacktolls.com/welcome-to-mdxs-tree-million-dollar-highway-paradise-2/
I’ve been here since 1980, and the highway system was decrepit then, and the Rickenbacker Cswy was drawbridge limited. Since MDX, the Rickenbacker has been well-maintained, and its far smoother than US-1. Similarly, the expressways other than I-95 are now smooth, and well-maintained. No need to repeat sad history, keep MDX as it is, perhaps with better oversight to prevent what one poster called a boondoggle for planting expensive trees from California.
THIEVES !!!!! Get rid of MDX. And now they want to destroy parts of Kendall .. right NEAR the Everglades .. that billions of dollars are being poured into to protect .. to build an expressway that is not necessary .. this is purely being done to line their pockets with more of our money. To hell with these crooks already !!!!