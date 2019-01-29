Miami-Dade County District 11 receives Domino’s ‘Paving for Pizza’ grant

Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, representing District 11, saw a Domino’s Paving for Pizza commercial and immediately initiated conversations with Domino’s in order to discuss the needs of District 11. Unfortunately, the area has lots of potholes that need repaving due to the backlog of reported potholes and limited funding. Local residents nominated Miami-Dade County District 11 and Domino’s selected it as a “Paving for Pizza” grant recipient.

“Cracks, bumps and potholes can easily ruin a good carryout pizza, and nobody wants that,” said Alec Blancarte, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Miami. “We’re thrilled that Miami-Dade County District 11 was selected as a grant recipient to help smooth the ride home for our carryout customers in District 11.”

Domino’s launched its Paving for Pizza program in June of 2018, asking customers to nominate their town for a grant to repair potholes. Customers submitted so many nominations that Domino’s decided to expand the program to pave one community in each state. Since the program launched, Domino’s has received more than 190,000 unique nominations from 17,158 zip codes in all 50 states.

“I am delighted that after months of discussions with Domino’s, Miami-Dade County District 11 was the one community in the state of Florida to receive the ‘Paving for Pizza’ grant,” said Commissioner Martinez. “Domino’s promised to save carryout pizza, one pothole at a time, and I am pleased that it is doing just that in our District.”