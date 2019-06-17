Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition selects Eduardo Cora as president and CEO

The board of directors at Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition has hired Eduardo “Eddie” Cora as its new president and CEO.

“We are pleased to announce that Eddie Cora will be leading the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition. While searching for candidates to lead our organization, Eddie stood out for his ability to bring years of valuable Youth Fair experience to the table. As a longtime board member and former chairman of the board, he understands our business and has the ideas needed to carry it well into the future,” said Nelson C. Bellido, chairman of the board of directors.

A resident of Miami since 1979, Cora was elected to The Youth Fair board of directors in 2000 and served two terms as chairman. Before taking the helm at The Youth Fair, Cora was involved with the landscaping and agricultural industries since 1998. He promoted best management practices in landscaping to ensure environmental sustainability throughout all communities in Florida. He is a certified arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture, and worked with partners in the community to preserve and increase the canopy coverage in Miami-Dade County.