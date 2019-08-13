Miami Music Project receives $100K grant from Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America announced on Aug. 2 that it will award a grant in the amount of $100,000 to the Miami Music Project (MMP).

Genesis, the luxury automobile brand, continues its commitment to create unparalleled experiences for its luxury owners and its passion to serve the community. Through the creation of its own non-profit, Genesis Motor America Foundation, the organization has created a series of education grants to support arts enrichment programs for high school and college- aged youth in the United States. An official check presentation to the Miami Music Project took place on Aug 2 at the W South Beach.

With this $100,000 grant, the Miami Music Project will expand its innovative music training and performance program in the Miami area, in partnership with local area schools, community musicians and children. Further, this two-year grant from the Genesis Motor America Foundation will help the Miami Music Project program provide hundreds of Miami area students access to free music classes.

“Genesis is committed to inspiring ingenuity and creativity in children,” said Erwin Raphael, COO, Genesis Motor America. “Our mission is to support programs that immerse students in various artistic experiences and enhance personal development beyond the classroom. We believe if you educate a child, you will change their life. But, if you inspire a child, you will change the world.”

The Miami Music Project uses music as an instrument for social transformation, empowering children to acquire values and achieve their full potential, positively affecting their society through the study and performance of music. MMP’s ensemble-based music education programming among at-risk youth cultivates a diverse array of mutually reinforcing talents and allows youth to thrive, even in these challenging environments. Students learn and develop the skills crucial for future success in life. Students understand they must use their talents and knowledge to help their peers grow, uplifting their community, preparing for a life as a leader and contributing member of society. MMP is helping at-risk youth rewrite their stories as they compose better lives for themselves and their families through music.

Through various programs such as Children’s Orchestras, Summer Music Camp, Teaching Artist Training, and Enrichment Programming, the Miami Music Project creates new pathways and exposes children to opportunities that help develop academic, cognitive, and social skills needed for success in life.

“Knowing that Genesis supports arts education makes me proud. Partnerships between the non-profit and for-profit sectors bring communities and consumers together to build better futures for our children. Genesis is leading the way,” said Miami Music Project executive director Anna Klimala.

“The fact that 100 percent of the Miami Music Project’s graduates go to college or university is a testament of how profound the impact that music education has on children’s lives. This grant will afford us with the opportunity to open another program location to reach more under-resourced youth,” she added.

Emerging as a model for music education programs nationally, Miami Music Project offers free of charge, after-school programming to all students with no barriers to entry, regardless of race or economic status. As of today, Miami Music Project has reached thousands of children and youth across Miami-Dade County, becoming one of the largest socially transformative music initiatives in the US. Miami Music Project’s programming is inspired by the El Sistema phenomenon – a new model for social change and a visionary global movement that transforms the lives of children through music.