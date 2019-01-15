Miami Music Project receives grant from Knight Foundation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In an exciting expansion of the way it funds the arts in South Florida, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced $37 million in new funding for arts organizations, including a $750,000 investment in Miami Music Project.

Since 2005, Knight Foundation has invested a total of $165 million in the arts and cultural life of the city. This included pivotal seed funding to create Miami Music Project. Thanks to the 2008 Knight Arts Challenge grant, Miami Music Project has become South Florida’s premier socially transformative music initiative in the past decade.

As a four-time award winner of the Knights Arts Challenge, Miami Music Project has successfully expanded the number of under-resourced youth reached through its free-of-charge classical music educational programming. Its signature programs have helped identify those with real musical talent and empower children in under-resourced communities through the transformative power of music.

“We started Miami Music Project, thanks to Knight Foundation and thanks to the generosity of so many good friends within the Miami-Dade County community,” said James Judd, internationally renowned conductor and Miami Music Project Founder. “Ten years ago, the possibility of providing access to high-quality music education to children with the fewest resources and the greatest need was just a dream. Thanks to Knight Foundation it has become an inspiring reality!”

As Miami Music Project celebrates its 10th anniversary, the organization looks back on the students’ success stories with much pride. From performing on national stages, to being accepted to renowned summer music camps and colleges, Miami Music Project students serve as true testament that investing in the arts does create pathways that inspire opportunity, excellence, and bright futures for the next generation. This is why the continuous support from Knight Foundation comes as no surprise. Miami Music Project shapes its students to become excellent musicians while enabling them to become leaders, remarkable human beings, and contributing members of society.

The $750,000 grant will fund the organization’s forthcoming strategic initiatives including Children’s Orchestra expansion, Young Musicians Development Program, and the creation of a National Teaching Artists Training Academy. With the motivation of reaching every single student in under-resourced communities across Miami-Dade County, Miami Music Project’s expansion addresses Knight Foundation’s goal of impacting children’s lives by nurturing artistic excellence, authenticity, and inclusion.

“Without Knight Foundation, there would be no Miami Music Project,” said Anna Klimala-Pietraszko, MMP executive director.

“It is incredible to see that not only did Knight Foundation help us launch in the very beginning but is now investing in our next decade. Words cannot express our gratitude as we continue to receive their support. With this wonderful grant, we will continue working to create equitable, inclusive, and participatory communities through the transformative power of music.”

To learn more, visit miamimusicproject.org.