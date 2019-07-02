NCL donates use of cruise ship for Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser

During a festive, kid-friendly event on June 20 at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club, longtime supporter Norwegian Cruise Line announced that it will donate the use of its yet-to-launch billion-dollar ship, Norwegian Encore, for the non-profit organization’s 13th annual “Wild About Kids” Gala.

Taking place on Nov. 16–17, the overnight affair will include access to Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature attractions such as the Speedway, its two-level go-kart race track; the Galaxy Pavilion, its more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex and its open-air laser tag arena, designed as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis.

Attendees also will enjoy a variety of first-rate entertainment including a performance of Kinky Boots, the Tony Award-winning musical, which will be the headlining act on Norwegian Encore.

Sponsorships above $50,000 will have access to Norwegian Encore’s specialty restaurants including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Food Republic, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Ocean Blue, Q, Teppanyaki, American Diner and the recently announced Onda by Scarpetta. Sponsorships at $50,000 and below will have access to The Manhattan Room, Savor and Taste, the ship’s complimentary dining rooms. All guests will enjoy open bar throughout the ship.

The “Wild About Kids” Gala is co-chaired by Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Andy Stuart and his wife Allison Stuart, both avid supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. The goal of this year’s event is to double the attendance of last year’s gala and raise over $1.5 million. Every cent of the proceeds raised from sponsorship sales and cruise revenue from this monumental event will fund crucial Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade programs which help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“This year’s ‘Wild About Kids’ Gala is the hottest ticket in town,” Andy Stuart said. “Taking place on our brand new billion-dollar ship which sets sail on her first revenue cruise after this epic Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade fundraising celebration, the gala provides attendees access to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while doing a world of good for thousands of local children. I implore both loyal and first-time Boys & Girls Club supporters to take part in this truly meaningful experience.”

Gala sponsorships and underwriting opportunities now are available. Sponsorships and tickets range from $1,750 to $100,000. For information about sponsorships and underwriting, visit https://bgcmia.org/wild-about-kids-gala/, or contact Rhia Hunter at 305-446-9910 ext. 30 or hunter@bgcmia.org.

Now in its 13th year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade “Wild About Kids” Gala is the single most important fundraising initiative the nonprofit organization hosts each year. This year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade celebrates 73 years of offering hope and a future to thousands of Miami’s children.

The “Wild About Kids” Gala chairs are Andy Stuart, member of Boys & Girls of Miami-Dade’s Executive Board, and president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, and his wife Allison Stuart. Olga Guilarte is the special event chair. Gala committee members are Jane Barrelier, Tom Bezold, Belinda Biggs, Liana de Mena, Stacy Donayre, Karen Dudley, Marisa Farrell-Arteaga, Lynda Gordon, Alicia Hawkins, Judy Kramer, Melissa Pallett-Vasquez, Jennifer Price, Gabriela Rachadell de Delgado, Eris Thomas and Durée Ross.