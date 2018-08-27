Nexus University Begins Accepting Enrollments

Nexus University, the US branch campus of Universidad Mayor located in Santiago, Chile has begun accepting enrollments for its inaugural Fall 2019 Trimester. Nexus University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission of Higher Education (MSCHE) www.msche.org and licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE) of the Florida Department of Education.

Our motto is “Advancing Careers Through Applied Learning and Discovery,” said Julio A. Lopez, Campus Director at Nexus University.

Approach to Learning

Our motto is Advancing Careers Through Applied Learning and Discovery. Nexus University students are going to learn theory while learning how that theory is applied in real world scenarios from course facilitators who themselves are practicing professionals in their fields. Nexus University has listened to the needs employers and one the messages that has come through loud and clear is that they want college graduates to be able to perform from day one and to do that they need to understand practical and applied approaches to solving situations and challenges.

All Nexus University programs are delivered in English via blended or fully online modalities during three (3) academic year Trimesters (Fall, Spring and Summer). The main campus is conveniently located in downtown Miami near free local public transportation that is connected to MetroRail.

Inaugural Trimester

Nexus University will begin with its first program offering (Master of Business Administration with Specializations) during the Fall Trimester of 2018. Additional undergraduate and graduate programs will be offered by the School of Business and the School of Health, Sciences and Nursing beginning the Spring 2019 Trimester.

