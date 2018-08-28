Nissan Kicks combines emotion, practicality, exceptional value

Aimed at city-living consumers, the new Kicks CUV is ready to tackle the intensity of the urban landscape. And from a pure visual standpoint on the street, Kicks is a true head turner, especially in the bold two-tone color combinations.

As the newest entry in the fast-growing affordable compact crossover market. It becomes the sixth member of the Nissan crossover and SUV lineup, which includes the best-selling Rogue and Rogue Sport CUVs. Kicks is clearly recognizable as part of the CUV family, but has a vibrancy and identity all its own

The first new Nissan nameplate launched in the past eight years, Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for unique styling, roominess, personal technology, smart functionality, and advanced safety features at an affordable price.

Okay, so let’s see what this car has to offer — kick the tires, so to speak. Right off the bat, Kick’s got style and substance, impressive technology features, and way-impressive fuel economy and value, with 33 mpg combined fuel economy and class-leading features at an attractive MSRP.

The 2018 Kicks combines emotion and practicality by blending bold wheel arch fenders and high crossover stance with familiar Nissan design signatures, including a V-Motion grille, boomerang headlights and taillights, and floating roof with a “wrap-around visor” look.

Available exterior features include standard Intelligent Auto Headlights (I-AH) and available LED low beam headlights with LED signature accents. The 2018 Kicks is offered in a range of seven exterior colors, plus five two-tone combinations.

Inside, Kick’s simple “Gliding Wing” dashboard design is dominated by a centrally mounted 7.0-inch full-color display housing a comprehensive infotainment system.

The ultimate audio experience can be had by upgrading to the Kicks SR Premium Package includes the new class-exclusive2 Bose Personal Plus sound system with a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose UltraNearfield neodymium speakers located inside driver’s seat headrest. Pretty cool stuff.

Every 2018 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System (CVTCS). The engine is rated at 125 horsepower and 115 pound-feet of torque. All this is combined with a smooth, fuel-efficient Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch. Kicks is offered in front-wheel drive only. And features standard Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), and Hill Start Assist (HSA).

Safety, security, and driver convenience features also are strong points for Nissan Kicks. Automatic Emergency Braking is standard on all grade levels. In fact, it’s the only vehicle in its segment to offer standard (AEB) for under $18,000. Kicks also offers seven air bags, including driver knee air bag, and RearView Monitor. Kicks SV and Kicks SR also add Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The 2018 Nissan Kicks is offered in three well-equipped models – Kicks S, Kicks SV and Kicks SR. The Kicks S is $17,990; the Kicks SV is $19,690, and Kicks SR comes in at just $20,290. Of course, prices and specs are subject to change without notice. And be sure to consider destination and handling fees add $975 to the final price.

Fuel economy comes in at 31 mpg city and 36 highway.

Kick’s unique combination of expressive design, excellent fuel economy, advanced technology, and intelligent safety features adds up to one thing — exceptional value.