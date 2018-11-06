November 2018 Kendall Newsletter

Dear District 11 Residents,

Here we are in the month of November already. It’s hard to believe that the Thanksgiving holiday is right around the corner. I have always believed that despite the many challenges we face, we can always find much to be thankful for.

This month we are turning the clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 4th at 2:00 am. November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans. This year’s National Diabetes Month is focused on promoting health after gestational diabetes.

This November is very important as we have the opportunity to exercise our right to vote in the mid-term elections. Our founding fathers had the wisdom to create a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. It is every American’s right and privilege, to vote for our government officials. So, we hope you exercise your right on this day, to vote for the candidate of your choice.

Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11th but will be observed on Monday, November 12th. On November 11 at 11:11, 1921 the U.S. France and England each buried an unknown soldier in honor of those who died in World War I. This began the annual Armistice Day holiday. The time and day was picked because fighting ceased in WWI in 1918 on November 11 at 11:11. The post office, schools, banks, and government offices will be closed. Thanksgiving, one of our most important holidays celebrated this month on November 22nd. American Thanksgiving traditions revolve around a huge and lavish meal, usually with Turkey as the centerpiece. For those who do not like Turkey, a Roast or Prime Rib is common. As tradition has it in most families, a special prayer of thanks precedes the meal. In many homes, family members will each mention something they are very thankful for.

As always, I look forward to your feedback so that I can better represent your interests and needs. Together, we can work on improving and enhancing our community as well as the lives of all our residents.

Should you have any comments, ideas, or concerns, scroll down to the end of this newsletter for my office contact information.

MEETING SCHEDULE COMMISSION CHAMBER: NOVEMBER SCHEDULE

STEPHEN P. CLARK GOVERNMENT CENTER

November 8 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners

November 14 – 9:30 am: Infrastructure and Utilities Committee (IUC)

November 14 – 1:30 pm: Government Operations Committee (GOC)

November 15 – 9:30 am: Zoning Hearing

November 15 – 2:00 pm: Transportation Planning Organization (TPO)

November 16 – 9:30 am: Transportation and Public Works Committee (TPW)

November 16 – 1:30 pm: Economic Development and Tourism Committee (EDT)

November 19 – 9:30 am: Parks and Cultural Committee (PCA)

November 19 – 12:00 pm: Housing and Social Services Committee (HSSC)

November 19 – 1:30 pm: Public Safety and Health Committee (PSHC)

November 20 – 10:00 am: Installation Ceremony

November 27 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners

November 28 – 9:30 am: Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP)

November 29 – 9:30 am: Chairman’s Policy Council (CPC)

November 29 – 1:30 pm: Building Safer Neighborhoods Subcommittee (BSNS)

UPCOMING FEATURED EVENTS

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU

The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum is proud to serve its South Florida community by bringing distinguished art and artists to Miami. We offer our community unmatched programming and strive to build partnerships with organizations, clubs and schools. Programs and educational opportunities connect diverse communities with the museum’s rich collection and exhibitions.

DISTRICT UPDATES

Cleaning of Drains in District 11

We are proactively working with the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works to systematically clean all of the drainage structures and associated pipes within our District to help prevent ponding and flooding in the streets when it rains.

As of this date 340 locations have been cleaned reactively in District 11.

Proactive cleaning operations of more than 300 drains will begin the week of November 5, 2018 within District 11.

District 11 staff working hard to keep our community clean.

West Kendall Baptist Hospital Proclamation

I had the honor to present a Proclamation to West Kendall Baptist Hospital recognizing them for their commitment to community excellence.

Rev. Dr. Juan Barek Certificate of Appreciation

It was a privilege to present a Certificate of Appreciation to Rev. Dr. Juan Barek in recognition of his valuable contributions to our community.

WAWA Groundbreaking

Ground breaking ceremony for Wawa on the corner of SW 137 Avenue and 120 Street. Proud to welcome Wawa and it’s magical hoagie sandwiches to District 11.

Bedtime Stories

Bedtime Stories was a great success! The event was held at the West Kendall Regional Library and drew a large crowd of children and families. The children laughed and interacted as I read to them.

Movie Night

Had a great time on Family Movie Night! Over 400 people came to see “Hotel Transylvania 3” at Kendale Lakes Park. The weather was perfect for families to enjoy a theater under the stars.

Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Drive

FIU and I joined forced to assist in collecting donations for the Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief Fund. Today we were able to deliver urgently needed items to the Miami-Dade Warehouse. I was pleased to see the residents of Miami-Dade County rise to the occasion and help our neighbors in the Panhandle.

HELPFUL INFORMATION

GRANTS FOR HOMES DAMAGED BY HURRICANE IRMA

Rebuild Florida has a number of activities occurring November 5-10. The Rebuild Florida program provides grants to homeowners for repairing or rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Irma.

They will be having staff at the following locations handing out information and helping residents to apply for the program:

· Betty T. Ferguson Community Center (3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens FL 33056)

· South Dade Government Center (10710 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189)

They will be at these locations from 9am to 5pm from November 5-9.

There will also be a Mobile Registration Center in Miami-Dade County at various locations and days:

· November 5-6: Cinco de Mayo Park (19351 SW 384th St. Miami, FL 33034)

· November 7: William Dickinson Community Center (1601 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030)

· November 8: Eureka Park (18320 SW 119th Ave. Miami, FL 33177)

· November 9-10: West Kendale Lakes Park (6400 Kendale Lakes Dr. Miami, FL 33183)

The Mobile Registration Center will operate from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Additionally, residents are able to register themselves by calling 844-833-1010 or via the Rebuild Florida website: http://floridajobs.org/rebuildflorida

Homework Help & Tutoring Program

August 25, 2018 – June 5, 2019

Certified teachers are available to meet with small groups of students grades K‑12 at the library to provide free homework help and tutoring in reading, math and science.

One‑hour tutoring sessions will be held on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at all participating library branches with the exception of the Model City Branch Library, which will offer tutoring sessions on Wednesdays at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Please complete our online registration to participate. You will receive confirmation via email when your spot is reserved.

Register Here

For additional information click here

County residents can now take advantage of expanded services from the Miami-Dade Public Library System. Libraries now offer a new schedule of extended hours, no overdue fines and an updated loan policy.

With the extended hours, libraries that opened at 10 a.m. will now open at 9:30 a.m. and libraries that opened at noon will now open at 11:30 a.m.

All libraries have also eliminated fines on overdue books and other materials. Borrowers will still be responsible for the replacement cost of lost or damaged items.

The loan period has been extended from 28 days to 30 days. Items that patrons request and are shipped to their pickup branch will now be held there for seven calendar days. If there is no hold from other customers, items will automatically be renewed if it is not returned by the scheduled date.

Learn more about the services libraries offer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Vote early, vote now

One week of early voting remains. If you’re a registered voter in Miami-Dade County, visit one of the 28 early voting locations until Nov. 4 to cast your vote in the General Election. Before you head out to vote, review your sample ballot and check early voting wait times.

Sunday, November 4th is the last day of early voting. Tuesday, November 6th is the last to vote in the general election.

Accepting entries for the Every Drop Counts poster contest

All Miami-Dade County elementary school students from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in the Annual Every Drop Counts Children’s Poster Contest. The contest allows students to express the benefits of water conservation, receive a free t-shirt and win prizes! The due date for the 11th Annual Every Drop Counts Children’s Poster Contest is February 1, 2019. The theme is “Be a Superhero; Conserve Water!”

Download Every Drop Counts Poster Contest Entry Form

Miami-Dade County and Vizcaya Museum and Gardens invite Miami-Dade County college and university students to participate in a photography contest for Baynanza 2019, which will take place on Saturday, Apr. 13.

Requirements and Submission Instructions

· Each participant may enter three original photographs of Biscayne Bay; Only one submission per participant will be accepted.

· The object of the pictures must be Biscayne Bay and focus on the Bay’s unique natural environment; creative shots/angles are encouraged.

· Pictures must be original images in JPEG format, 300 DPI each.

· Submissions must be sent to baynanza@miamidade.gov; email must include name, email, phone number and name of college or university and all pictures must be sent as attachments to one email only (multiple emails will not be accepted).

· Miami-Dade County Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) department will receive, store and manage the entries submitted for the photo contest.

· By submitting an entry to the contest, participants understand that entries might be used by Vizcaya and or Miami-Dade County RER for promotional and marketing purposes, even if the designs have not been selected in the top three.

Deadline to submit is Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Prizes

· Winner will be announced at the Baynanza 2019 Kickoff Party on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019 and pictures will be showcased at the event.

· Photographs will be featured in the Baynanza 2019 promotional calendars as well as other printed and online materials.

· Winner will have the opportunity to cover the Baynanza 2019 VIP site at Vizcaya on Saturday, Apr. 13.

· Pictures from the VIP site will be published and credited in Miami-Dade County printed and online publications and other select press and media.

For more information regarding submissions, call 305-372-6784.

Autumn is the time to “fall back” in love with Parks! Rekindle your inner campfire kid, discover a new hobby, learn tips and tricks for your garden, adopt a tree, do yoga alongside an elephant, and so much more.

For more information click on link: www.miamidade.gov/parks

Miami-Dade County

For the residents that have requested to receive notification on the auction:

Miami-Dade County will be conducting an online auction starting on 11/2/2018 and will continue throughout the month for various surplus items as listed below and which can be viewed at the following link on the start date:

http://www.govdeals.com/index.cfmfa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&agency=7167

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

National Diabetes Awareness Month

November is National Diabetes Month, a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans.

Learn more about gestational diabetes and preventing type 2 diabetes.

· Gestational Diabetes

· Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

· Health Tips for Pregnant Women

Veterans Day

Veterans’s Day honors all members of the Armed Forces who who served this country valiantly, and in a very big way. They served and fought to protect us, to keep our country safe, and to preserve our way of life. Veterans gave their time, and risked their lives for you and me. In some cases, they made the ultimate sacrifice.

Happy Thanksgiving

Tucked between the two monster sized holidays of Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving receives far less attention. But Thanksgiving is a very important holiday, especially in the busy lives of Americans. It is a time to kick back and relax, watch a football game or go to a movie, and enjoy a huge feast. It’s also time for us to give thanks for the things that have been bestowed upon us and upon this great nation. There is no nation in the world that has more to be thankful for than us.

