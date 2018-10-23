Ocean Bank opens new branch on Miller Drive

Ocean Bank has opened its newest branch on Miller Drive at 14651 SW 56 St. providing enhanced visibility, improved customer access and drive-through, and a welcoming open and airy décor replacing an older branch also on Miller Drive.

“Ocean Bank continues on its path to make the customer experience pleasant, professional and prompt with enhanced services,” said Ralph Gonzalez-Jacobo, executive vice president and chief lending officer. “We earlier replaced our downtown Miami and Pinecrest branches with new modern facilities to provide a unique experience — from the floor plan to the furniture to teller stations and offices.”

Vice president and branch manager Eduardo Saborit said the branch will have a staff of eight and will offer extended Friday and weekend hours:

Lobby hours Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. 4 p.m., and Drive-Thru, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; lobby hours Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Drive-Thru, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Drive-Thru, 9 a.m. to noon.

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities.

For more information, visit www.oceanbank.com.