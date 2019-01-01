Paws4You Rescue holds kickoff event for upcoming gala to benefit animal shelter

Paws4You, a Miami-based, non-profit animal rescue organization, held a kickoff party on Dec. 12, 2018, at Chopard in Brickell City Center in anticipation of their upcoming gala, “Chopard presents Diamonds are Forever.”

The black-tie gala will take place on Feb. 16 at the Coral Gables Country Club to raise funds for their non-profit, no-kill animal shelter. The second annual gala is in partnership with Chopard, Coral Gables Magazine and La Prairie. The fundraising event will include a casino theme with poker, roulette and other Vegas style games to raise money for the shelter.

Well-known philanthropists and committed community members, Paul and Suwanne DiMare, are the honorees at this year’s gala.

Event co-chairs Rita Schwartz, Ann Rubino and Kathy Cowan gathered at the glamorous kickoff reception with committee members and supporters. Guests sipped champagne as they tried on signature Chopard jewelry pieces. Dogs from Paws4You Rescue that are up for adoption also participated in the gathering and a custom signature Chopard dog bowl was raffled.

“We are so excited about the upcoming event,” said Carol Caridad, executive director of Paw4You. “Last year was so successful as we raised money for the no-kill shelter that saves the lives of so many animals and we are so grateful to the volunteers who work endless hours.”

Philanthropist Elisa Burkett flew in from Atlanta for the event and purchased an Ice Cube Chopard watch. Other guests included Dr. Deborah Longwell, Lorraine Cadieux, Lois Russell, Rudy Cranis and Joyce Rosemann.

To purchase tickets for the Feb. 16 gala, visit https://paws4you.networkforgood.com/events/9247-chopard-presents-diamonds-are-forever.

Funds raised at “Chopard Presents Diamonds are Forever”gala will directly benefit Paws4You Rescue’s efforts, whose top priority is to save dogs from euthanasia at Miami-Dade Animal Services, where more than 27,000 unwanted pets end up each year.

For more information about Paws4You Rescue, visit http://paws4you.org/.