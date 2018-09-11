Physically integrated dance festival and conference slated Sept. 26-29

Acclaimed Miami-based dance pioneers Karen Peterson and Dancers (KPD) are expanding their work by launching an annual international festival and conference of physically integrated dance, Sept. 26-29, in South Florida.

This groundbreaking contemporary dance form inclusive of those with and without disabilities, on stage, and in the audience –challenges artistic and societal perceptions of what defines physical beauty, and beautiful movement. Forward Motion, as the four-day event is called, will feature some of the best dance companies of any kind, in performance, in discussion and holding workshops.

With lead support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and the National Endowment of the Arts, KPD has put together a powerful lineup that will appeal to Miami audiences, as well as help define what physically integrated dance is in 2018. Visiting companies who will perform, in addition to KPD, are:

London-based Candoco Dance Company, one of the world’s top contemporary dance ensembes of dancers with and without disabilities, works with a range of world-class choreographers, and have led the field in terms of sharing inclusive practice methods, and creating an inclusive youth dance group.

San Francisco Bay area (Oakland) AXIS Dance company, the leading physically integrated ensemble in the U.S., which tours extensively and collaborates with some of the most prolific choreographers working today.

Tampa-based REVolutions Dance, which was founded by Dwayne Scheunemann and Amie West in 2005 as a physically integrated dance company, and has gone on to perform around the world.

“What we are doing is trying to shift the paradigm of what contemporary dance can be,” said Karen Peterson, founder and artistic director of both her own KPD company, and the Forward Motion event. “This is one of the first festivals and conferences to bring these amazing international companies who work in physically integrated dance all together in one place, and we’re so excited that that place is our hometown, Miami.”

The Forward Motion schedule includes a conference, a free opening night event, and workshops and classes for a range of students and communities, with two major performances featuring the dance companies that will take place at the Miami-Dade

County Auditorium:

Schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. —Forward Motion Opening Event” — A free for the general public event that includes a short improvisational sample of inclusive dance by members of Candoco and KPD, a brief discussion with the artistic directors and dancers, and a reception. RSVP is suggested for this free event. Location: The Light Box in Wynwood.

Thursday, Sept. 27, 3-8 p.m. — Forward Motion Conference —”

This half-day conference is geared towards dance professionals and students, people with disabilities, and those who work in the educational, health and service fields. Panels and round tables will address such issues as the artistic approaches to working with physically integrated companies, from training to choreography; representation of people with disabilities in the arts and media, and the intersection of disability rights and other movements for inclusion and equity. Registration is $25 with special discounts and ticket packages available. Location: The Light Box in Wynwood.

Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. — Panel: Moving In: intersecting Diability — A free for the general public event that also closes the Conference, this panel will focus on the intersections between disability, sexuality, race, religiion, ethnicity and gender. RSVP is suggested for this free event. Location: The Light Box in Wynwood.

Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. — A full evening of Candoco Dance Company on the main stage at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.

Features the U.S. premiere of Beheld, with powerful duets and breathtaking ensemble dancing set to a mesmerizing score by German composer Nils Frahm, and choreography by UK-based Alexander Whitley, and the U.S. premiere of Face In, a sensual and disturbing ode to intimacy and imagination, set to an urban indie score, with choreography by Israeli artist Yasmeen Godder.

Tickets are $25, with special discounts and ticket packages available.

Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. — An evening featuring AXIS Dance Company in the South Florida premiere of The Reflective Surface, which starts with a ballet foundation and transforms it with quirky kineticism, with choreography by Sacramento Ballet’s artistic director Amy Seiwert, and the South Florida premiere of Radical Impact, with choreography by AXIS artistic director Marc Brew, in collaboration with Hip-Hop Orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj, that explores what it means to be human through music and movement.

The evening also will include shorter works from REVolutions Dance (Cogs in the Machine, choreographed by Christina Acosta) and Karen Peterson and Dancers (excerpt from Warmamas) all on the main stage of Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Tickets are $25, with special discounts and ticket packages available.

Workshops and Classes, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28 and 29 — Workshops and classes are for the general public, for those with and without disabilities and for dance professionals and students. On Friday, Sept. 28, AXIS will lead two workshops, an 11 a.m. improvisation one, and at 3 p.m. one that focuses on choreography. On Saturday, Sept. 29, Candoco will lead two workshops, at 11 a.m. focusing on the choreogrpay of their work, Beheld, and at 3 p.m. one focusing on the the choreography of their work, Face In. Registration is $10 per workshop, with special discounts and ticket packages available. Location: The Light Box in Wynwood.

Visit www.ForwardMotionMiami.com for full Forward Motion information, schedule and ticket purchase links. Friday and Saturday shows are each $25 general admission, $20 for students with ID, seniors 65 and over; special discount ticket packages that include both performances, conference and workshops available. Show tickets through Ticketmaster or in-person at the auditorium box office. For registration for conference and workshops, RSVP for free opening event, and other tickets and special ticket packages, visit www.ForwardMotionMiami.com.

The Light Box is located at 404 NW 26 St. in Miami’’s Wynwood neighborhood, and is fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent on-street and garage parking. The Miami-Dade County Auditorium is located at 2901 W. Flagler St. in Miami, is fully wheelchair accessible, and has free onsite parking.

To arrange for group sales discounts (10 or more people), for any questions, and to request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, and/or any disability accommodation call 786-498-6756 or send email to ForwardMotionMiami@gmail.com.