Planet Fitness announces grand opening of new ‘Judgement Free’ gym In Kendall

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone, has announced a new location in Kendall at 10872 SW 104 St.

Planet Fitness is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday, Apr. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. During the celebration, local guests will enjoy complimentary food, entertainment, giveaways and raffle prizes, such as a one-year PF Black Card membership, Planet Fitness accessories and more.

The new Kendall facility is just under 10,000 total square feet and offers state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, and more. The facility is open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new Judgement Free fitness experience to Kendall, and we encourage everyone to come check out the new club, meet our friendly staff, get a tour and see what the Judgement Free Zone is all about,” said Shannon Wilber, Planet Fitness marketing manager.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and free fitness training by a certified trainer through the PE@PF program.

In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month, and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last, as a reminder that it’s okay to treat yourself every once in a while.

The PF Black Card membership, which is $21.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,700-plus Planet Fitness locations, as well as access to massage beds and chairs and tanning, among other benefits. (PF Black Card amenities may vary by location.)

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with “Planet of Triumphs,” an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company’s belief that “everyone belongs.” Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

For more information or to join online, visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness).