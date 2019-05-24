Pothole repairs in District 11 begin under the Domino’s Pizza “Paving for Pizza” grant kick off!

Commissioner Joe A. Martinez’s District 11 kicks off the first pothole repair thanks to the Domino’s Pizza “Paving for Pizza” grant. The first pothole repair will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at SW 137 Ct and SW 24 Street. Road crews will continue to repair potholes located within District 11. It’s estimated that 60 to 65 potholes in Miami-Dade’s District 11 will be repaired thanks to the $5,000 grant from Domino’s Pizza.

Commissioner Joe A. Martinez, who represents District 11, initiated the process last year after seeing a commercial on Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” program asking customers to nominate their community for a pothole repair grant from the company to “smooth the ride” for delivery drivers and carryout customers and save their pizza from getting knocked around by bumps on the road. Commissioner Martinez contacted Domino’s to discuss District 11’s needs and led an effort by local residents to nominate District 11. Domino’s ultimately selected District 11, the only grant recipient in the State of Florida.

“District 11 was the only community in Florida that received a Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” grant, and I want to thank Domino’s for helping our taxpayers and especially my constituents who drive on our roads and will benefit from the repaired potholes,” Commissioner Martinez said.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: Domino’s ‘Paving for Pizza’ pothole repair

WHEN: May 24, 2019, 10.00 a.m.

WHERE: SW 137 Ct. and SW 24 St., to the rear of The Coral West Plaza II