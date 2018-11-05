Registration open for 2019 Spring Semester at Miami Dade College

Registration is open now for Miami Dade College’s (MDC) 2019 spring semester, which begins Jan. 8.

With a wide range of courses leading to high quality, cutting-edge associate and bachelor’s degree programs that facilitate employment in emerging and in-demand fields, MDC has the programs to place students on the pathway to career and lifelong success.

MDC’s eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways leading to bachelor’s degrees, associate in arts and science degrees and numerous career training certificates in growing fields, including the new MDC Cyber Range powered by Cyberbit Range technology and state-of-the-art Cybersecurity Center.

Bachelor’s degree options include supply chain management, information systems technology, biological sciences; electronics engineering; film, television & digital production; nursing; several education tracks; physician assistant studies; public safety, and supervision and management.

Explore and consider the very latest programs in business intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, digital forensics, mechatronics, virtual and augmented reality, digital marketing, animation, fashion, the Internet of things, and much more.

In addition, MDC offers mini terms and Accelerated Degree Programs designed for students who aim to complete an associate degree in just one year. Or, consider an online or blended experience with MDC’s acclaimed Virtual College. The School of Advanced Studies and Dual Enrollment program also allow high achieving students the opportunity to earn an associate degree while completing high school.

MDC has much to offer beyond academics, including its annual Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival and Maker Faire, among other exciting events. Plus, the college offers a robust student life experience. Check out the MDC website and social media pages for updates, college news and upcoming events.

Students can register, pay for classes, check course availability, print schedules, and more at www.mdc.edu. Online service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. A $30 non-refundable fee is charged for processing first-time applications. MDC is known for providing one of the greatest educational values in America based on the low cost of credits and the high quality of programs.

For more information, or to register, call 305-237-8888, or visit www.mdc.edu.