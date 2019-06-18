Rep. Shalala announces Florida’s 27th Congressional Art Competition winner

During a recent town hall in Little Havana, U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) congratulated Lena Robertson, the 27th District’s 2019 Congressional Art Competition winner. Also recognized were several high school students who were nominated by their teachers to receive Congressional Student Recognition Awards from Congresswoman Shalala.

Congressional art competition

Each spring, the House of Representatives sponsors a nationwide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage high school students across the country to showcase their artistic talent.

Rest by Lena Robertson, a graduating senior at Palmer Trinity, will be displayed alongside winners from other congressional districts in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Created by scraping away the top layer of black ink from a scratchboard, Robertson’s piece depicts a young boy at rest. The entry was selected by local South Florida judges with extensive backgrounds in culture and arts.

“Miami is home to some of the most talented and brightest students in Florida,” Rep. Shalala said. “As an educator, I believe it is important to recognize students for creativity and artistic expression. It builds their confidence as young people and gives them the motivation to improve their talents. I’m thankful for all the entries we received and congratulate all the students for their accomplishments.”

Congressional Student Recognition Awards

Selections for the Congressional Student Recognition Awards fell under two categories: Most Outstanding Student and Most Improved Student. Teachers who nominated students for the Most Outstanding Student Award were asked to provide a statement detailing the student’s demonstrated academic excellence, community service, and involvement in extracurricular activities. Nominations for Most Improved Student were awarded to students who have dedicated themselves during the past academic year to improving their grades and pursuing academic excellence.

The winners of the awards include the following students:

Most Outstanding Student

Diego Alejandro Garcia – International Studies Preparatory Academy

Kyle Valdes – Gulliver High School

Isa Pena – Ransom Everglades School

Karina L. Bumpers – Coral Reef Senior High

Sarah M. Boyd – Arthur and Polly Mays

Most Improved Student

Victoria Andrade Somarriba – International Studies Preparatory Academy

Adianet Molina – Arthur and Polly Mays

Aya Hamza – Coral Gables Senior High