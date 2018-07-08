Representative Asencio leads the way in finding the right solutions

Elected to Florida’s 118th legislative district in 2016, Representative Robert Asencio has been highly successful in leading the way in finding the right solutions to the many challenges facing the residents of District 118, Miami-Dade County, and Florida in general.

With more than 33 years of public service under his belt – at the local, state and national levels – Representative Asencio strongly believes that elected officials should be held to a high standard of leadership. For that reason, and many more, the Community Newspapers recommends that Representative Asencio continue to serve the people of this district by being re-elected to the Florida State House this August.



The district that Representative Asencio represents encompasses Southwest Miami Dade, Tamiami, parts of Kendall, and the areas encompassing such economic engines as The Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens, better known as Zoo Miami, and the Miami Executive Airport.



Not only is he an ardent supporter of improved public education, safety, and health, Representative Asencio also supports criminal justice reform as well as equality for all. He also strives to protect and preserve our environment here in the Sunshine State, while supporting smart economic development and empowerment.

Asencio moved to Miami in 1977 from Puerto Rico and has lived in District 118 for 17 years. A graduate of St. Thomas University with a bachelor’s in organizational leadership, Asencio has been a public servant for 33 years, starting in 1983 by serving in the Special Operations Unit during his six years with the U.S. Army Reserves.

A retired police captain after 26 years with Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, Asencio served as executive board member of FOP Lodge #133 and Teamsters Local #769, founded Florida Public Employees that advocates for 1.3 million workers, and is past president of the South Florida Council of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens). He also is past board member of the Zambrano Foundation promoting Democracy in the Americas.



Known as dynamic leader from the Miami-Dade delegation, Representative Asencio serves on numerous standing committees in the State Capital at Tallahassee including the Education Committee, Health Quality Subcommittee, Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education Subcommittee, Select Committee on Hurricane Response and Preparedness, and the Pre K-12 Innovation Subcommittee.

Among his many achievements as a freshman legislator in 2017, Representative Asencio successfully sponsored and co-sponsored 11 bills that were signed into law. And in 2018, among the numerous bills and amendments he sponsored are Small Business Finance Assistance HB 0801, Workforce Retention HB 1171, and K-12 Classroom Teachers HB 1269, which establishes a Blue Ribbon Panel Task Force on teacher recruitment, certification, & retention within the Florida Department of Education.

He also serves as chairman of the Puerto Rico/Caribbean Hurricane Relief & Transition Committee for Miami-Dade Delegation, and supported Spanish-language television production to increase civic awareness among Miami’s Hispanic populations. One of his closest held successes is the co-creation of new programs to reduce violence among at-risk youth in our community.

A dedicated public servant, retired police captain, and proud veteran, Robert has fought hard for working families, students, and the environment. The Community Newspapers endorses his goal of continuing to do good work for the people of Florida by being re-elected to District 118 this fall.