Representative Shalala Announces New Miami Office Location

Today, Representative Donna Shalala is proud to announce the opening of her new district office at 7700 N. Kendall Drive #605, Miami, FL.

Located in the heart of Florida’s 27th District, the office will be devoted to directly serving the people of Miami-Dade County. In order to ensure all of her constituents are able to access the Congressional services they need, Representative Shalala has prioritized building a diverse, bilingual staff with deep ties to the local community.

“Each day reminds me of why it is such an honor to represent Florida’s 27th District. That said, I want to know how we can do better, so please don’t hesitate to contact my office with your comments, questions, and concerns regarding the federal government or how I can work to better serve our community,” said Rep. Shalala.

If you need assistance with a federal agency, Social Security benefits, applying for a federal grant, requesting a congressional commendation, obtaining a service academy nomination, or entering the Congressional Art Competition, visit our website https://shalala.house.gov/services or call (305) 668-2285.