Residents urged to go green,recycle your Christmas tree

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste (DSWM) encourages all customers to participate in the DSWM Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 26, residents can recycle their clean, decoration-free natural Christmas trees by taking them to a select Trash and Recycling Center (TRC) or the West Miami-Dade Home Chemical Collection Center. The trees will be recycled into mulch, available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in February.

Trees can be brought in for recycling to one of the area’s Trash and Recycling Centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

Eureka Drive, 9401 SW 184 St.; Moody Drive, 12970 SW 268 St.; Snapper Creek, 2200 SW 117 Ave.; South Miami Heights, 20800 SW 117 Ct.; West Perrine, 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Mulch will be available at the following locations beginning in February: Eureka Drive, 9401 SW 184 St.; Moody Drive, 12970 SW 268 St.;

Sunset Kendall, 8000 SW 107 Ave., and West Perrine, 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Residents are reminded to bring a shovel and bags or pails to take away the material.

Residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas trees can place them curbside. Crews will be collecting Christmas trees at the curbside on Monday, Jan. 7, through Friday, Jan. 18. Residents should place their trees curbside for pickup by Sunday, Jan. 6, to ensure the trees are picked up. No trees will be collected curbside before Jan. 7. (Curbside Christmas tree collection is only available for DSWM residential waste service customers living in single-family homes.)

Other Christmas tree disposal options

Residents who are unable to drop off their trees for recycling or who don’t want to wait for curbside collection can always cut up the Christmas tree and place it inside the green garbage cart for collection with their regular household garbage. Residents also can use one of their available scheduled bulky waste pickups to have the tree collected.

For more information on the DSWM’s Christmas tree recycling and collection program including drop-off locations and hours, call 3-1-1 or visit www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste.