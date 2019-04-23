Ron Magill’s cheetahs coming to Frames USA & Art Gallery

The majestic look of the cheetah has been photographed for decades by Zoo Miami Goodwill Ambassador and wildlife expert Ron Magill.

His photo exhibition at Frames USA & Art Gallery, opening on May 9, will showcase cheetahs in the wild of Africa. This exhibition is expected to attract local wildlife photography lovers and fans of television personality Magill.

Attendees at the opening will get to view Magill’s gorgeous cheetah photography and his commitment to cheetah and animal conservation. Magill will be signing autographs opening night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and lecturing on his captivating photography. The photo exhibition runs through May 31 at Frames USA & Art Gallery, 6822 SW 40 St.

Besides being a wildlife expert, Magill is an Ambassador for Zoo Miami and Nikon, an educator and animal conservation activist. The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment is dedicated to ensuring support for international wildlife conservation projects and instilling a legacy of global empathy from generation to generation. So while live cheetahs will not be at Frames USA, guests over the accompanying three weeks will have a chance to see amazing framed and matted photographs of one of Africa’s most majestic big cats.

The exhibition opening will be a perfect night for networking and refreshments.

Frames USA & Art Gallery is a local custom picture frame shop and art gallery open seven days a week. The website is framesusamiami.com. For more information about this event, call Frames USA at 305-666-3355.