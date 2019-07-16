Sailor form Miami stationed aboard U.S. Navy destroyer

Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Carl Augustin, from Miami, stands watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87). Mason is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Lasheba James/Released)

