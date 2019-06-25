Senator Villas applications to be ranked via random computerized drawing

For the beautiful new Senator Villas affordable housing development, Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development Department will rank all the applications received during the application period. A random computerized drawing will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at noon at the West Dade Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto, who represents the area, will witness the transparency of the ranking process. According to the ranking order, eligibility interviews will be conducted. This will be the final step for those applicants selected from among the many eligible residents who applied for the chance to live in the two-story, 23-unit senior project, located on County-owned land at 8915 SW 40th St. in Westchester.

The newly completed complex includes studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rental units equipped with LED lights, porcelain tile, patio/balcony and washer/dryer in each unit. Two units are reserved for residents with mobility impairments, and one for residents with hearing and/or visual impairments, in compliance with Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS).

The $5 million project is partly funded with General Obligation Bonds and federal funds.

