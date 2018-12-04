Single mom, veteran surprised with free car on Veterans Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Delray Beach business broker, best-selling author, motivational speaker and sales coach Anthony Caliendo surprised Kendall resident Christine Kelly, a single mother of two and veteran, with a free mini van on Veterans Day.

This marks Caliendo’s third car donation through the charity, Wheels from the Heart, a non-profit that has given away 97 reliable vehicles to single moms helping them drive to a better life.

“I am thrilled to support single working moms like Christine who juggle many roles, including a busy work schedule and military duty, while single-handedly raising children,” Caliendo said. “Having been raised by a single mom, I understand first-hand that being a mother is one of the toughest jobs in the world. I am happy to share the fruits of my own business success with hard working individuals that need a helping hand.”

Kelly received her new car on Veterans Day during Cars & Coffee Palm Beach at the Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach. A former cook in the Army, Kelly recently re-enlisted in the army for six years as a chaplain’s assistant. She also works full-time at a waste management solutions company.

“I am so grateful to have a reliable and safe vehicle for my family,” Kelly said. “This gift will ease my financial burden and allow me to allocate more money towards a better life for my children.”

Living by the motto “When you are blessed become a blessing to those in need,” Caliendo also has donated a 2007 PCW Precision Cycle Works Detroit Custom Chopper as an auction item to help Wheels for the Heart reach its goal of donating 100 cars to single mothers in need.

Sweepstakes entries are accepted at www.themainmandrive.com until Dec. 23. The winner will be announced later that month.

For more information on Anthony Caliendo, visit www.themainman.us/.