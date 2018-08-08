South Florida residents receive free health services at Commissioner Joe A. Martinez’s 2018 Health & Safety Expo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Florida residents and families came to the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, to take advantage of a multitude of health services and safety tips provided by Commissioner Joe A. Martinez at his 2018 Health & Safety Expo. The event was free and open to all Miami-Dade County residents and took place on Saturday, August 4, 2018. More than 1,500 attendees took advantage of the free health checkups for glucose, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and much more. Children received free immunizations and enjoyed music, dance and entertainment by Equinox Dance Company, Ellie the Croc from Zoo Miami, Billy the Marlin, stilt walkers, and much more.

Among other services offered, residents were able to apply for a driver’s license or ID card with the assistance of representatives from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), received information from a variety of dental and dermatology offices offering their services, were able to bring in their old showerheads to exchange them for a new, high efficiency model from Miami-Dade County’s Water and Sewer Department, Miami-Dade County Police and Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue provided hands-on demonstrations and safety tips as well as several Miami-Dade County Departments that provided information on their services. Free back to school book bags and school supplies were also provided.

“The Health & Safety Expo was able to provide much needed health screening services to our residents that have limited financial reach,” said Commissioner Martinez. “Residents health and safety is a priority for me and I am pleased to see families coming out to take advantage of all the health services we offered while having a great time. All of this was offered free of charge to residents, thanks to our sponsors and other vendors who participated in the event.”

The 2018 Health & Safety Expo was made possible through the sponsorships of West Kendall Baptist Hospital, OpusCare of South Florida, Cooper General, FPL, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, AvMed, CarePlus Health Plans, Family Medical Clinic Kendall, Leon Medical Centers, Molina Healthcare, Vitas Healthcare, Signature Flight Support, and Cemex.