South Florida’s #1 Burn Center, Kendall Regional Medical Center, Recognizes 2019 National Burn Awareness Week

National Burn Awareness Week February 3-9, 2019

As South Florida’s #1 Burn Hospital, Kendall Regional Medical Center is committed to the care and improvement of human life, and that is why they are recognizing this year’s National Burn Awareness Week on February 3rd through February 9th.

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States sustains a burn injury serious enough to need treatment. Children under the age of 16 account for 26 percent of all admissions to burn centers. Most of those injuries are scalds, and most of them are preventable.

“Kids can quickly touch something hot, so adults have to pay close attention in the kitchen or bathroom,” said Dr. Haaris Mir, Medical Director of Burn & Reconstructive Centers of Florida at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami. “Parents and caretakers should always be mindful of possible scald danger in these areas of the house as a way to prevent injury.”

The skin of infants and toddlers is thinner than that of adults, and exposure to hot water while cooking or bathing can lead to deeper burn injuries at lower temperatures or shorter exposure times, according to Dr. Mir. Children are naturally curious about what is going on in the kitchen, so preparation is paramount in avoiding scalds.

“If you can keep the kids out of the kitchen, do that,” Dr. Mir said. “But at least maintain a three-foot buffer around cooking areas, and make sure children watch or participate at a safe distance.”

Below is a list of tips on preventing scalds:

While cooking, establish safe play areas out of the traffic path between the stove and the sink, where children can be supervised.

Steam from microwave popcorn bags is hotter than 180°F and can burn skin in less than a second. Allow the bag to sit for at least a minute before opening it away from your face.

Children grow fast and can reach new dangerous things every day. Supervision is the single most important factor in preventing burns.

It only takes two seconds of exposure to 148°F water to cause a burn serious enough to require surgery. Coffee is often served at 175°F, making it high-risk for causing immediate, severe scald burns.

When microwaving food, steam inside covered containers can quickly reach over 200°F. Puncture plastic wrap or use vented containers to allow steam to escape while cooking. Wait at least one minute before removing the cover by lifting the corner farthest from you, away from your face and hands.

Microwave ovens are thought to be safer than conventional ovens, but microwaves heat foods and liquids to very high temperatures and can cause burns from spills, steam, and splashes.

Hot water pressure may fluctuate due to running water in other parts of the home. Avoid flushing toilets, running water, or using the dishwasher or washing machine while someone is showering to prevent sudden surges of scalding water.

Burn Awareness Week is an annual opportunity to highlight the cause of such devastating and costly injuries, and to encourage the public to make simple environmental and behavioral changes that have proven to mitigate these issues.

For more information on burn care and burn prevention, please visit www.burncenters.com or https://kendallmed.com/ service/burn-clinic.