St Thomas Episcopal Parish School Brings Calatrava Artwork to Life





St. Thomas Episcopal Parish School’s Great Art Committee introduced students to the works of the amazing Santiago Calatrava, a Spanish architect well known for his sculptural bridges and buildings. Kindergarten through fifth grade students collaborated and participated in a project that highlighted Calatrava’s art style. The students used strings and ropes to create arched lines and a light airy appearance, similar to Calatrava’s bridge and building cables. The finished product is a masterpiece, and it is on display in the courtyard of St. Thomas.

The Great Art Committee was established more than 25 years ago by a group of parents who wanted to share their knowledge and love of art and art history with St Thomas’ students. Parents who wish to join the committee, can sign up at the school’s Volunteer Fair.

Mrs. Evans Crews, art teacher and Great Art Committee head said, “The St. Thomas Great Art program is a wonderful opportunity for our parents to get involved in the education of our students. The main goals of this program are to help the students of St. Thomas learn more about art and artists, take time to really look at art, and to appreciate art in the world around them.”

