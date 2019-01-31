



Tally Ho Farm – 6255 SW 125th Ave, Miami, FL 33183 – (786) 255-8973

The heart of Horse Country boasts an exceptional equestrian facility, Tally Ho Farm. This stunningly beautiful facility specializes in Hunters, Jumpers and Equitation training for “A” circuit competition. It is home to both the Tally Ho Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) riding and the Barton S. Goldberg Family Equestrian Team at The University of Miami (UMET). Consummate trainer Karen Flynn and Tally Ho’s professional staff ensures top-drawer care for their clients and their horses.

Tally Ho offers full board care in38 perfectly maintained 12’ X 12’ stalls, 10 grass paddocks for turn out, a lighted sand ring, a Grand Prix grass field, individual lessons, a large, shaded viewing patio with ceiling fans and ample seating, showing in Wellington, Plantation and Venice, and special event parties.

To see all this premier equestrian facility has to offer, visit their web site at: https://tallyhofarm.net.