The Children’s Trust grant aids MDPLS tutoring, STEAM-based programming

The Miami-Dade Public Library System (MDPLS) recently announced it has received a $125,000 grant from The Children’s Trust. The funds will support enhancement of MDPLS’s Homework Help and Tutoring Program and Technobus digital literacy programming.

MDPLS’s Homework Help and Tutoring Program, which launched earlier this year, provides students in grades K-12 with free tutoring from certified teachers at 18 library locations. To date, approximately 800 students are being served by this program each week.

“With this support from The Children’s Trust we will be able to provide additional tutoring hours to meet the strong demand for this program and improve tutor-to-student ratios,” said Ray Baker, library director.

The grant also will support enhancement of MDPLS Technobus services. The mobile digital lab provides instructor-led STEAM and digital literacy programming to children and youth in underserved communities.

“Nearly 80 percent of all available jobs in the next 10 years will require technology skills, so increasing youth access to STEAM and digital services is critical,” said James Haj, president and CEO of The Children’s Trust. “We’re very pleased to make this collaboration with MDPLS possible.”

Learn more about the Miami-Dade Public Library System at www.mdpls.org. To learn more about The Children’s Trust, visit www.thechildrenstrust.org.