The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition and DJ Nacho Productions Aid The Carolinas by Hosting a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive

At The Youth Fair, Sept. 18 – 20, 2018, 12 – 6 p.m.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition and DJ Nacho Productions have teamed up to help those dealing with the effects of Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina. They will be collecting relief supplies to assist individuals and families impacted by the storm from Tuesday, September 18 through September 20, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Arnold Hall, located at the fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24 St. (Coral Way).

Individuals are encouraged to volunteer and donate the following items:

Bottled Water

Non-Perishable Canned Foods & Dry Milk

Baby Supplies (Pampers, Powdered Milk & Pedialyte)

Toiletries, feminine products & adult diapers

Flashlights & battery-operated lanterns

Batteries, especially C & D

Hand Sanitizers

Personal Wipes

Cleaning Wipes

First Aid Kits & Supplies

Wal-Mart Gift Cards

Garbage Bags

New Brooms & Mops

Battery Operated Radios

Plastic Tarps

Over-the-Counter Medications

Mosquito Repellent & Nets

Paper Products (i.e. Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Napkins, Paper Cups, Plastic Utensils)

Please DO NOT donate any clothing or perishable items. Several trucks have been secured to deliver items to the Carolinas, but more are needed.

“This community has experienced the effects of hurricanes and know first hand what it takes to recover and get back to normal. No community can do it alone. South Florida has received help and supports from throughout the nation in the past following natural disasters. The Youth Fair has teamed with DJ Nacho Productions in this effort, so the South Florida community can once again show its support and generosity for the victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas. Relief collection efforts are a first step in the assistance. As we learn more about the needs of the effected areas, we will communicate with the South Florida community on additional relief efforts,” stated Eddie Cora, President, The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

“When I originally came up with the concept of creating an effort to assist those affected by the recent hurricane, the first choice was The Fair. They are a staple in our community, serving South Florida for more than 67 years. Our goal is to provide supplies to those that need help, especially those dealing with destruction and severe floods,” said Felix Casado, President of DJ Nacho Productions.

Sponsors of this effort also include Bristol PR & Communications and Push Hard CPR. For more information, to volunteer or donate, please call Felix Casado at 954-882-2413.