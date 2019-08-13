The Palace communities are center of family life

Going to grandma or grandpa’s house takes on a whole new meaning when grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit residents living at The Palace’s senior living communities.

The younger generation may find it hard to keep up Nana and Paw-paw who are now involved with activities such as performing in a Bollywood dance revue or strutting the catwalk while modeling vintage clothing during a Titanic-themed tea.

Each month, The Palace at Coral Gables, which offers active retirement living, and sister Palace communities host “Family and Friends” events, inviting residents’ loved ones to enjoy special themed events or holiday celebrations such as Independence Day, Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.

“We want to make these occasions memorable so families can create great memories together,” said Pamela Parker, the social director for The Palace at Coral Gables. “We’ve hosted everything from a petting zoo with live goats to posting a note in the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Everyone has a good time — young and young at heart.”

The Palace at Coral Gables has become well known for festive and fun parties and offering delicious buffets, live entertainment, party favors and extra-special things geared to the entire family.

The maintenance-free lifestyle offered at The Palace communities which includes The Palace Gardens in Homestead, The Palace Suites in Kendall, The Palace Royale and Renaissance means residents and their families can spend quality time together — without the hassles of cooking or cleaning.

“We may have families reserve large tables of 8 to 10,” Parker explained. “It’s so much more comfortable being at The Palace than meeting at a restaurant because everyone feels so at home here and families want to be together. It’s not unusual for our culinary team to serve 600 meals for an event.”

Resident birthday and anniversary parties are celebrated too, and family members may request a special menu and a designer cake for their guests. At The Palace at Coral Gables, it is not unusual to see children and grandchildren stop by after work for a visit at the nightly complimentary Happy Hours or come for an early breakfast.

“Having face-to-face interaction strengthens a family’s bonds; therefore, we strive to make these opportunities enjoyable,” she said. “Everyone is always welcome here and we never say ‘no.’”

Parker points out that an unexpected result of the “Family and Friends” events is that residents’ families are forming real bonds and meaningful friendships, not unlike residents living at the award-winning community.

The Palace’s “Family and Friends” are complimentary, but require reservations. This tradition was started by The Palace founders Helen and Jacob Shaham.

“We feel our residents and our employees are all part of an extended family,” the Shahams said. “We want people to feel The Palace is their home and our events are no different than a resident hosting a dinner party in his or her home. You wouldn’t charge your guests. Residents’ family appreciate these extra efforts and it’s truly what sets The Palace apart.”

To learn more about The Palace at Coral Gables and come and tour the active retirement community, visit www.PalaceCoralGables.com or call 305-445-7444.