The Palace Group is 2019 Gallup Great Workplace

The Palace Group, developer and operator of award-winning senior living communities in South Florida, recently received a 2019 Gallup Great Workplace Award, one of only 40 international companies to earn the recognition. This is the second year the company has received the award.

Among the companies joining The Palace in receiving honors is Bon Secours Mercy Health, KinderCare Education, Levi Strauss & Co., Mars Incorporated and Stryker Corporation. Award winners were recognized during Gallup’s CliftonStrenghts Summit, June 3-5, in Omaha, NE.

“Receiving this honor truly is a testament to each of our 1,100-plus team members,” said Haim Dubitzky, principal and vice president of Performance Excellence for The Palace Group.

According to the criteria established by the award, to be a great workplace giving employees a few extra outdated benefits and calling it good doesn’t create good jobs. Organizations that win the Gallup Great Workplace Award don’t just create good jobs, they create great jobs. Winning organizations look for what people really want from their careers and their lives — belonging, learning and growth, recognition, a great manager, and the opportunity to what they do best every day. They then find a way to give their employees just that.

The Palace Group has developed an extensive incentive and benefit package based on the input from employees and places a great deal of importance on employee training above what is typically found in the senior housing industry. Only after employees have completed a three-day orientation program that covers The Palace’s mission and principles as well as extensive, care-related topics and training, can they begin working with residents. Mentoring is provided from more experienced team members.

Continuing education and tuition reimbursement are also offered and employees have used these benefits to complete college while working.

Employee engagement is always at the cornerstone of any of the company’s benefit programs and employees know that the company promotes from within. It is typical at The Palace Group that people have moved up through the organization.

“We truly have employee success stories. There are individuals who are excited to grow within the company and with our new communities come more opportunities,” Dubitzky said. “Some of our managers began as part-time servers in a Palace community’s restaurant or as receptionists. They’ve taken advantage of opportunities to grow their careers from within the company. Many employees enjoy long tenures at Palace communities.”

The Palace culture emphasizes team building and employees are encouraged to help one another from management to entry level.

“A satisfied employee means a satisfied resident as well as their family,” he added.

Many awards and bonuses are provided including the yearly “Manager of the Year” program which is now in its 26th year and is a unique opportunity at The Palace. Managers and a guest are treated to week-long team building trip to beautiful resorts in the country.

The Palace Group’s award-winning services and communities serve over 1,500 residents and over 1,100 employees. The Palace communities offer a continuum of care and include independent and assisted living, memory care, nursing and rehabilitation, home health and pharmacy services.

For more information, call 305-271-2220 or visit www.thepalace.org.