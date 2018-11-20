The Palace Royale residents help to make a difference

The Make-a-Difference Club is a group of women at The Palace Royale in Kendall who always are aware of what is going on and look for any way they can make a difference within or outside the community.

Every Friday the women hold a candy sale and all proceeds collected go to their choice of charity to which they would like to donate. They recently met and discussed where they wanted to donate the funds that were collected during the year and this time they chose St. Jude Research Hospital to be the recipient of a $2,000 donation.

Those residents who helped reach the goal and some family members joined in to turn over the check to a St. Jude representative.

The ladies who made this all possible are Jess Cerda, a St. Jude representative; Georgia Tzortzis; Joyce Leben, and Doris Feibelman.

Yes employees are involved, too. William Bastos, Palace Royale activities director, is the one to replenish the candy when they are running low and Erika Monivis, activities assistant, helps set up their table every Friday to get the candy sale going.