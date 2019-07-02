The Palace Suites celebrates 20th anniversary milestone

While some celebrate a 20th anniversary with china or platinum, The Palace Suites heralded its milestone with a nod to nostalgia at a “Blast to the Past” Roaring Twenties extravaganza.

Guests and residents were greeted by flappers, dancers, a look-a-like Charlie Chaplin and a Roaring ’20s cabaret setting. They enjoyed live entertainment, a delicious banquet and endless champagne. On hand for the celebration were general manager Gabriel Garrido and Palace Group founders Jacob and Helen Shaham.

The occasion celebrated the community’s many significant achievements since it opened in June 1999. The Palace Suites was the first new luxury community developed by The Palace Group as part of its Kendall campus and launched the company’s mission to deliver the finest in retirement living and services. The company, one of the largest privately held senior living companies in South Florida, now is developing its latest community, The Palace Weston for independent, assisted living and memory care.

In addition to The Suites, located at The Palace’s Kendall campus, are The Palace Royale offering catered living residences; The Palace Renaissance assisted living and memory care, and The Palace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The communities are CARF-accredited, an international certification that is the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to assisted living and skilled nursing centers.

Since opening its doors, The Palace Suites has served over 1,000 residents and their families. It has provided full- and part-time jobs with benefits for more than 1,500 people, including high school and college students. Many of these students have pursued careers in various fields within the senior housing industry through their opportunity at The Palace Suites.

All Palace communities support local charities and organizations as their mission to help those who are in need and at The Palace Suites, these include The Chapman Partnership, Alzheimer’s Association, Baptist Hospital and The Friendship Circle.

“It is extremely fulfilling knowing residents and families have selected The Palace Suites for 20 years and our community strives to exceed their expectations,” Garrido said. “We are the vision of the Shaham family to raise the bar in senior living services and care.”

Residents enjoy social, educational, entertainment and fitness opportunities planned by a full-time activity team. Through a partnership with the University of Miami’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the community offers stimulating lectures and is known for live entertainment every evening.

An extensive renovation program for the community recently was completed that included major upgrades of the residences as well as the installation of hurricane impact windows, generators and Wi-Fi throughout the building.

The Palace Suites offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Apartment features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, laminate wood flooring, crown molding, expansive closets, washers and dryers and window treatments.

Included in a monthly rental fee are two meals a day, all utilities, weekly housekeeping, transportation and daily activities.

To learn more about The Palace Suites or to schedule a tour, call 305-271-2220 or visit www.ThePalace.org.