The Palace Suites in Kendall celebrates 19th anniversary

The Palace Suites, the independent living senior community located within The Palace Group’s Kendall continuum of care campus, recently celebrated its 19th anniversary and the occasion was marked by residents, families and friends.

Owned and operated by South Florida’s largest privately owned senior living company, the community opened in the summer of 1999 and continues to be a forerunner in luxury senior living in South Florida. It was the first community to open in Miami-Dade County offering the level of luxury and care that has become synonymous with The Palace Group.

“The Palace Suites fulfilled our promise to residents that the community would embody the very best of retirement living,” said executive director Gabriel Garrido, who has been with The Palace Suites since it opened. “It’s extremely gratifying knowing residents and their families have chosen us as caregivers for the past 19 years. Our wonderful team of managers, employees and caregivers are committed to the vision created by Helen and Jacob Shaham.”

An extensive renovation program for the community was completed in 2018 that included the full renovation and upgrading of apartments and public areas, and improving technological services. The major upgrades included the installation of hurricane impact windows and Wi-Fi throughout the building.

The Palace Kendall campus includes independent, assisted living and memory care as well as nursing and rehabilitation care. The assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing are all CARF-accredited which is an international certification that is the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to assisted living and skilled nursing centers.

The Palace Suites offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. Apartment features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, laminate wood flooring, crown molding, expansive closets, washers and dryers and window treatments. Included in a monthly rental fee are two meals a day, all utilities, weekly housekeeping, transportation and daily activities.

“The lifestyle and care continue to be what differentiates The Palace Suites,” Garrido explained. “Each day is planned by a full-time activity team and incorporates social, educational, entertainment and fitness opportunities. The community offers stimulating lectures through a partnership with the University of Miami’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and is known for live entertainment every evening.”

In its 19-year history, the community has served over 2,500 residents and their families while providing full and part-time jobs with benefits for more than 1,000 people including high school and college students working part-time in the community’s restaurant. For many of these employees, their tenure with The Palace has launched their careers in senior housing.

The community supports numerous charities and non-profit organizations in Miami Dade County such as the Alzheimer’s Association, Baptist Hospital, and The Friendship Circle.

To learn more about The Palace Suites or to schedule a tour, call 305-270-7000 or visit www.ThePalace.org.