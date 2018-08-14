The South Florida Theatre League announces the 2018 Remy Awards

The South Florida Theatre League is excited to announce the return of the Remy Awards in 2018.

The Remy Awards, named in honor of Remberto Cabrera, the former Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ Senior Cultural Administrator and Chief of Cultural Development, are given to the unsung heroes who provide outstanding service behind the scenes of the South Florida Theatre League Community.

For 2018, the awards will be presented as part of an evening fundraiser for the South Florida Theatre League at Fantasy Theatre Factory on Monday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the Sandrell Rivers Theatre in Miami, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, FL 33127.

Tickets at $10 are avialble at https://tickets.ftfshows.com/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent218.html.

The evening will begin with a reception, where industry members and audience members can mingle and enjoy light refreshments and partake in a silent auction. The evening will progress with performances by Eytan Deray, Casey Dressler, Sabrina Gore, and Villain Theater, with Theatre League Board member Vanessa Elise as the emcee. After the performances, the awards will be presented.

The Remy Awards have been a part of the South Florida Theatre League since its first year (1994) with the Service Award dedicated to those who have provided outstanding service to the League and the Pioneer Award dedicated to those who have changed the landscape of South Florida Theatre. In 2014 the board of the League made the decision to increase the number of categories to honor the breadth of those in our community whose contributions are often overlooked.

After much debate and research the board of directors of the South Florida Theatre League unanimously decided that there will be no Civic Arts Leadership Award given this year. This decision reflects the League’s — and the entire Florida Cultural Community’s — concern and dismay regarding the Florida Legislature’s drastic 89 percent cut to arts funding in the state.

The South Florida Theatre League is an alliance of theatrical organizations and professionals dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and advocating for the growth and prestige of the South Florida theater industry. For more information about the South Florida Theatre League visit http://southfloridatheatre.org/.

This Year’s Remy Award Recipients Are:

The Pioneer Award: Tony Finstrom — The Pioneer Award is bestowed upon individuals who have, over the years, taken the lead and contributed substantially to the health, growth and development of the South Florida theater community.

The Service Award: Conor Walton and Mark Traverso — The Service Award is given to either individuals or organizations in recognition of their invaluable and outstanding contributions made through time, talent, service, and expertise by taking the initiative and actively participating and contributing to the growth and development of the South Florida Theatre League.

The Jay Harris Arts Leadership Award: Scott Roberts, Florida Children’s Theatre — Named in memory of one of South Florida’s most dedicated arts patrons, the Jay Harris Arts Leadership Award honors those who have made a substantial contribution to the theatrical community in the ways that Jay Harris did through leadership, on-going volunteerism, and financial support.

Outstanding Board Member: Clara Lyzniak, Main Street Players’

Outstanding Behind the Scenes Contribution: Rachel Chin, Storycrafter Studio;Outstanding Contribution to Children’s Theatre: Larry Fields, Fantasy Theatre Factory, and Outstanding Contribution to Community Theatre: Fern Katz, ACT of Davie.