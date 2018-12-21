Three Powerful New Shows Kick off the New Year in Miami

LaToya Ruby Frazier: Flint is Family

(Jan. 30 – April 14)

Jess T. Dugan and Vanessa Fabbre: To Survive on This Shore

(Jan. 23 – April 28)

Asian Crossroads: Influence & Interaction Along the Maritime Silk Road

(Feb. 9 – May 19)

Explores the water crisis in Flint, Michigan and the effects on its residents.

The photographer and MacArthur Fellow spent five months with three generations of women – the poet Shea Cobb, Shea’s mother, Renée Cobb, and her daughter, Zion – living in Flint, witnessing their day to day lives as they endured one of the most devastating man-made ecological crises in U.S. history. Citing Gordon Parks’ and Ralph Ellison’s 1948 collaboration “Harlem is Nowhere” as an influence, she utilized mass media as an outlet to reach a broad audience, publishing her images of Flint in conjunction with a special feature on the water crisis in Elle magazine in 2016. Like Parks, Frazier uses the camera as a weapon and agent of social change.

Photos and Interviews with Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Older Adults.

Representations in our culture of transgender and gender nonconforming people who are older are nearly absent. A collaboration between photographer Jess T. Dugan and Vanessa Fabbre (social worker/assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis) whose research focuses on intersections of LGBTQ issues and aging. Dugan and Fabbre traveled throughout the U.S., from coast to coast, big cities and small towns, documenting the life stories of this largely underrepresented group of older adults. Their wide variety of life narratives offer an important record of transgender experience and activism.

(Feb 09-May 19) Organized around the theme of the maritime silk road, this show provides a fresh perspective through a sweeping narrative about trade, commerce, and exchange of creative ideas throughout Asia from the 10th to 17th centuries. The Silk Road was an ancient land and sea route over which ideas and goods flowed. The three main sections of the exhibition focus on archaeology, trade, and belief systems, and include objects from India, China, Southeast Asia and, more broadly the archipelagos of Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan. The guest curator is Brian Dursum, Ph.D., (Director Emeritus, Lowe Art Museum). During 2018, Dursum conducted extensive research about the arts of Asia collection at the Frost Art Museum FIU.