Tis’ the Season to Celebrate with a Special Holiday Sale for the Miami Youth Fair

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition has announced its 2018 Holiday Sale online promotion beginning on Monday, Dec. 10th at 12:01 a.m. thru Wednesday, Jan. 2nd at 11:59 p.m. This advance sales promotion will offer guests a savings of $32 from regular prices.

The Holiday Sale promotion includes four (4) Admission Tickets, valid for admission any one day of the 2019 Youth Fair & Exposition for ages six through 64 for only $24. Youngsters five years of age and under and guests 65 years and older receive free admission every day, all day and do not require an admission ticket. Offer is not valid during school field trips.

The 2019 Youth Fair & Exposition will take place at the Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park on SW 112 Avenue & Coral Way, its home since 1972, from March 14 thru April 7, 2019, except March 18 & 19 and April 1 & 2. The Youth Fair will feature 21 days of daily entertainment, as well as amusement rides, one-of-a kind delicious food, free concerts and agricultural events, thrilling rides, academic exhibits and much more. Youngsters 5 and under & seniors 65 and older enter free every day, as well as FREE Parking.

For more information on the 2018 Holiday Sale online promotion, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/k/9353421/2019-holiday-sale-miami-miamidade-county-fair-and-expositioninc.