Underwater adventure helps people with disabilities to reimagine the possibilities

Veterans, adults, and youth (ages 10 and older) with mobility challenges and other disabilities will have an opportunity to experience the freedom, relaxation and weightless wonder of water and scuba diving during the “Diveheart Scuba Experience” at A.D. Barnes Pool, 3401 SW 72 Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The special event is presented by Miami-Dade Parks Disability Services and Miami-Dade Parks Aquatics Division, in partnership with the Diveheart Foundation and its underwriter Ortho Pro Associates.

Equipment will be provided, and participants will be supervised by certified scuba divers and volunteers. Those wishing to participate must preregister and provide medical clearance one week prior to the event. Contact Belinda Phillips at 305-694-4889 or bphilli@miamidade.gov, or Terri Bukacheski at 305-598-9688 or info@orthoproassociates.com.

The Diveheart Scuba Experience is a program of the Diveheart Foundation, founded in 2001 by Chicago media executive Jim Elliott. Today, Diveheart centers are located around the world with teams in the United States, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines. The South Florida team is led by Wilhelmina Stanton.