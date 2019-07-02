Visit Zoo Miami with the Summer Savings Pass

The Summer Savings Pass allows guests unlimited visits to Zoo Miami, plus three other attractions for one low price

Visit Zoo Miami, the best zoo in Florida and the U.S., with the Summer Savings Pass until September 30, 2019. The Summer Savings Pass allows guests unlimited visits to Zoo Miami, plus three other attractions for one low price.

Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Zoo Miami together offer the Summer Savings Pass (for the ninth year in a row) that gives pass holders unlimited admission to all four attractions throughout the summer! That is four attractions for one low price.

The Summer Savings Pass is available for purchase at each of the participating parks and will be valid for admission to each of the attractions until September 30, 2019. Each attraction partner also has the passes for sale online at their respective websites: www.mods.org www.LionCountrySafari.com, www.miamiseaquarium.com, andwww.zoomiami.org.

At $60 plus tax, per adult and $50 plus tax, per child (ages 3-12), this pass grants unlimited admission through September 30, 2019. Annual Pass holders of these attractions are eligible to purchase this pass for only $35 plus tax, per adult, and $25 plus tax, per child with proof of membership. For more information on the Summer Savings Pass visitwww.summersavingspass.com

Zoo Miami is proud to be the best zoo in the state, country and a Miami must see, thanks to Reader’s Digest and US News and World Report in their 2019 BEST Rankings of the 30 best zoos in the U.S. As the only sub-tropical zoo in the United States, Zoo Miami is home to over 500 species of animals and 1,200 unique plant species. Highlights include the Kaziranga Camp Rhino Encounter, where you can feed and pet the zoo’s one-horned Indian rhino, and the Mission Everglades exhibit, where you can take a boat ride through Florida’s natural swampy habitat. You might even spot a bald eagle soaring overhead, or a gator swimming next to the riverboat!

Members and children under the age of 2 enter free to Zoo Miami. Parking is also free. Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33177. Save time, buy your tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org. Adults are $22.95 and kids ages 3-12 are $18.95. More information on Zoo Miami is available at www.zoomiami.org.