Write yourself- The Art of Neuroplasticity

“When Sun is down

shades of blue they touch your eyes

but you scratch it off like a lottery

There is something behind this

I know.

Then it rains down

and you hide all your umbrellas

scream to yourself,

this isn’t water, it is melted snow.

I’ve seen it all before,

it will not trick my skin

i will just dig deeper

until I clear empty within.

Ants in my stomach,

they find their way to my head

Brain itch is far better

than a bruise and few tears shed.

Somehow the lights are still on

but they are nothing but transparent dark

how can I see them if their rays shed such painful spark?

My will power is hollow

and it won’t just show me in

as long as pasts follow

my good is wearing thin.

I will not seek for Sun

I am not ready to see me

but its truth paints my hands

I was afraid to see

Fingers can do what a mind cannot

should I use them, to tear myself apart?

And when things don’t go my way

and the lights don’t shine to stay

I won’t go out and throw it all

the stars wait for night

to set the sky ablaze

last fight is not the fall

I will chase them away

in their flee they’ll say they are sorry

sometimes you forget to live in present

so write yourself a different story.””

This poem “write yourself” is about self-discovery. It pictures a process of the doubt, anxiety, self-destructive behavior, sadness and attachment to the past. It also shows the transformation one can have through the journey to the light of the true self. This process is not just a point in life, it is a cycle, a part of a bigger puzzle towards consciousness. In the decision to be open, we realize the similarity of our process in nature, which does not carry dark meaning. We decide that when things that are external to us, come our way, we should stand and shine internally, just like stars, we do not seek for refuge at day, we fight our way through the darkness to set the sky on fire. Our true power discovered here is the power to say no to ourselves, to choose to go for the divine side of ourselves. In this process we realize our future is on us to write, new patterns and new neurological pathways are always a matter of choice, whether we focus energy or attention. This faith brings new awareness to our life; our worlds and minds are ours to write and create.

Creating your own brain patterns is not a myth. The brain is adaptable and moldable for us to shape, like plastic. Scientists call it Neuroplasticity. Neuroplasticity is our brain’s ability to change with experience. Our brain is comprised of a network of wires (neurons) connected, the more you use one of the wires the stronger it gets, and in contrast, the less you use one of the wires it becomes weaker and less able to transmit a signal (If you don’t use it, you lose it). There are wires for positive emotions such as happiness, gratefulness, forgiveness but also there is a network of wires for negative emotions such as anger, anxiety, and rumination. Neuroscientists start to understand that you can “rewire” the brain and condition it for better experiences. We, therefore, can “eliminate” networks that lead us to suffer by choosing not to use them. And strengthen positive networks by intentionally and deliberately using them. Choosing how to feel, choosing which thoughts to give more attention to. Attention is the key element to start choosing our thoughts and reactions. Today it is your choice which wires would you strengthen, the wire of gratefulness, forgiveness, and Joy. Or the other wires that bring us negative emotions. Choose wisely as it is in your ability to continuously change your brain neurobiological structure. writing your story, writing your reactions, states and rewriting yourself.

Authors: Ena Softic Bsc Hons Sociology and Psychology Poet and Freelance Writer Bishoy Goubran, MD Resident Physician, Psychiatry Department Post Doctoral Research Fellow, Behavioral & Cardiovascular Medicine