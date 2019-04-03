Youth Fair reappoints Nelson C. Bellido as chairman

Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Inc. announced that attorney and community leader Nelson C. Bellido will return for a second year as chairman of its board of directors.

Bellido is partner in charge of the Miami law office of Roig Lawyers, a minority-owned statewide law firm with a primary focus on insurance defense, business litigation and employment litigation matters. He has served on The Youth Fair’s board of directors since 2007.

“I owe much to The Youth Fair going back to my childhood as a Science Fair participant at the Fairgrounds. Later, the support from its Scholarship Program helped me to attend Duke University and law school at the University of Florida. I believe very strongly in what is one of the most outstanding institutions in South Florida and a true pillar of our community and welcome our residents to visit The Youth Fair through Sunday, April 7,” Bellido said.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition awards more than $530,000 annually in college scholarships, cash premiums and awards to local public, private, charter and home school students. To date, The Youth Fair has awarded well above $11 million to Miami-Dade students to help them achieve higher education.

Bellido is a past chairman of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, where he presently serves as vice-chairman after two 4-year reappointments. He is co-chair of the Duke University Hispanic/Latino Alumni Association and a former director of the Cuban American Bar Association.

Bellido focuses his trial practice on complex commercial litigation, insurance law, fraud investigations, employment law and products liability. He has successfully defended Fortune 500 companies in trial matters involving premises liability, products liability, warranty claims, fraud and breach of contract. He is a former assistant state attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, a former adjunct business law professor at Florida Memorial University, vising lecturer at Duke University and adult education teacher with the Miami-Dade Public Schools. He received his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and bachelor’s degree from Duke University, where he majored in political science and history with emphasis on Latin American history.