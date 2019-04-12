ZOO MIAMI CELEBRATES EARTH DAY AT PARTY FOR THE PLANET ON APRIL 27 & 28, 2019

Guests will learn how to be green with conservation-themed activities for the whole family, plus fun enrichment for our animals!

During Party for the Planet, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 27 & 28, Zoo Miami guests can enjoy “green” activities and entertainment for the family. Even our animals will be joining the fun with enrichment items made in our new Animal Fun Factory from recycled and natural materials. Million Trees Miami will also be present giving away 100 large trees and 500 small saplings only on Saturday on a first come, first serve basis.

Below is the schedule for the weekend’s animal enrichment:

April 27 & 28

10:15 a.m. North American River Otter

10:30 a.m. Tiger

11 a.m. Orangutan

11:30 a.m. Meerkats & Wacky Barn

12 p.m. Cassowary

12:45 p.m. Sloth Bear

1:15 p.m. Chimpanzee

1:30 p.m. Giraffe

2 p.m. Saki monkey

2:30 p.m. African Elephants

3:00 p.m. Howler & Squirrel monkey

3:30 p.m. Warty pigs/red river hog

4:00 p.m. Black bear

Guests can come in FREE of charge on these days when they turn in a cellphone as part of our ECO-CELL phone recycling program. These donated cell phones will help gorillas by hopefully reducing the need for coltan – a mineral extracted in the deep forests of Congo in Central Africa, home to the world’s endangered lowland gorillas. Fueled by the worldwide cell phone boom, Congo’s out-of-control coltan mining business has in recent years led to a dramatic reduction of animal habitat and the rampant slaughter of great apes for the illegal bush-meat trade.

Members and children under the age of 2 enter free to Zoo Miami. Parking is also free. Zoo Miami is located at 12400 SW 152 Street, Miami FL, 33177. Save time, buy your tickets online at shop.zoomiami.org. More information on Party for the Planet is available at www.zoomiami.org.